Scinai CEO Amir Reichman to Co-Lead Manufacturers Association Biopharma Manufacturing Roundtable at HealthIL

JERUSALEM, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Scinai Immunotherapeutics Ltd. (Nasdaq: SCNI); ("Scinai", or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company developing inflammation and immunology (I&I) therapeutics and operating a growing boutique CDMO business unit, today announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Amir Reichman, will co-lead a roundtable discussion organized by the Manufacturers Association of Israel during HealthIL Week 2026.

The roundtable, titled "Biopharma Manufacturing in Israel: Capabilities, Gaps, and Scale," will take place on January 19, 2026 at Expo Tel Aviv. The session is a Manufacturers Association–led roundtable and will be jointly led by Mr. Reichman together with senior representatives of the Manufacturers Association of Israel.

The roundtable was convened at the request of the Manufacturers Association to facilitate a realistic, fact-based discussion on Israel's biopharma development and manufacturing ecosystem, with a particular focus on early-stage development, CMC activities, and clinical manufacturing across the full development continuum.

The discussion will emphasize early-stage development and clinical manufacturing, including access to laboratory infrastructure, CMC and analytical capabilities, and GMP manufacturing for clinical supply. These capabilities form the foundation for efficient development, regulatory readiness, and informed investment decisions.

Within this lifecycle view, the roundtable will examine readiness for later-stage and commercial manufacturing in Israel, the role of local and international CDMOs, and the current scope of manufacturing capabilities, structural gaps, and collaboration models across the ecosystem.

The discussion will further consider global trends shaping biopharma manufacturing, including the increasing complexity of biologic modalities and formats, evolving regulatory expectations, and the growing reliance on specialized CDMOs, and how national capabilities should evolve over the next 5–10 years to remain competitive.

"The Manufacturers Association plays a central role in shaping Israel's industrial capabilities," said Mr. Reichman. "This roundtable is intended to examine, in a practical and grounded way, whether Israel has the development and manufacturing infrastructure needed to support biopharma companies from early clinical stages onward and what actions are required to strengthen that foundation."

Participants are expected to include representatives from government and public agencies, Israeli and international biopharma manufacturers and CDMOs, multinational pharmaceutical companies, biotech companies with clinical and commercial experience, and investors with direct exposure to biopharma development and manufacturing risk.

HealthIL Week is Israel's leading international conference for healthcare innovation, bringing together stakeholders from industry, academia, government, and the investment community to address challenges shaping the future of healthcare and life sciences.

About Scinai Immunotherapeutics

Scinai Immunotherapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: SCNI) is a biopharmaceutical company with two complementary business units:

Scinai Bioservices , a boutique CDMO providing analytical method development, process development, and clinical cGMP manufacturing services for biotech clients worldwide.

, a boutique CDMO providing analytical method development, process development, and clinical cGMP manufacturing services for biotech clients worldwide. Scinai R&D, focused on developing innovative I&I therapeutics based on NanoAbs (VHH antibody fragments) with unique physicochemical properties suitable for advanced mono- and multi-specific antibody formats

Company website: www.scinai.com

