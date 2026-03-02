Scinai Signs Second Amendment to PinCell Option Agreement and Submits Revised €12 Million Non-Dilutive FENG Application to Advance PC111 Through Human Proof of Concept

JERUSALEM, March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Scinai Immunotherapeutics Ltd. (Nasdaq: SCNI);("Scinai" or the "Company"), today announced the execution of a Second Amendment to its Binding Option Agreement for the acquisition of PinCell S.r.l., and the submission of a revised application under the European Funds for the Modern Economy (FENG) SMART Path program.

The Company's revised application seeks €12 million in non-dilutive, non-repayable funding to support a €15 million integrated R&D program for PC111 a fully human monoclonal antibody targeting soluble Fas Ligand (sFasL) for the treatment of pemphigus vulgaris (PV) and Stevens–Johnson Syndrome/Toxic Epidermal Necrolysis (SJS/TEN), representing 80% project co-financing. The Company expects a funding decision within approximately three to four months following submission.

The Second Amendment aligns the option timeline with the grant evaluation process. Under the amended terms, the deadline for fulfillment of the option conditions extends to August 31, 2026, and the option exercise period extends to September 30, 2026.

Strengthened and Repositioned Application

The Company has submitted a revised application under the SMART Path program reflecting structural enhancements to project design and translational scope. The updated submission advances PC111 through a milestone-driven framework culminating in integrated non-clinical and First-in-Human datasets intended to support data-driven progression decisions. Management believes the revised structure enhances the project's competitiveness under program criteria.

Strategic Financing Catalyst

If awarded, the €12 million grant would enable Scinai to advance PC111 through completion of early clinical development and human proof of concept while preserving balance sheet flexibility and minimizing shareholder dilution.

PC111 is a first-in-class therapeutic candidate for severe autoimmune blistering diseases, including pemphigus vulgaris (PV) and Stevens–Johnson Syndrome/Toxic Epidermal Necrolysis (SJS/TEN). There are currently no approved therapies for SJS/TEN.

Subject to clinical results and regulatory engagement, management believes PC111 may qualify for accelerated regulatory pathways in severe orphan dermatologic indications given the high unmet medical need.

"The revised submission reflects a structurally strengthened innovation framework and a clearly defined translational pathway through human proof of concept," said Amir Reichman, Chief Executive Officer of Scinai. "Securing substantial non-dilutive funding at this stage would meaningfully de-risk the PC111 program while maintaining disciplined capital allocation and preserving strategic flexibility."

About Scinai Immunotherapeutics

Scinai Immunotherapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: SCNI) is a biopharmaceutical company operating a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) alongside a focused immunology R&D pipeline.

The Company's wholly owned CDMO unit provides fee-for-service development and manufacturing solutions to biotech and pharmaceutical companies across early-stage biologics and small-molecule programs. In parallel, Scinai is advancing a focused immunology pipeline, including PC111 and next-generation NanoAb-based programs, and is pursuing strategic partnerships, co-development agreements and regional licensing opportunities.

Company website: www.scinai.com

