SciNeuro and Novartis Enter into a Licensing and Collaboration Agreement for Next Generation Therapeutics to Treat Alzheimer's Disease

ROCKVILLE, Md. , Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

SciNeuro grants Novartis an exclusive worldwide license to develop SciNeuro's novel antibody program that leverages a proprietary shuttle technology to enhance brain delivery of therapeutic agents to treat Alzheimer's Disease

SciNeuro and Novartis will collaborate during early development, with Novartis leading subsequent development and commercialization worldwide

SciNeuro Pharmaceuticals today announced it has entered into a worldwide licensing and collaboration agreement with Novartis Pharma AG, to advance SciNeuro's novel amyloid beta targeted antibody program for the treatment of Alzheimer's Disease. The program has identified de novo antibody candidates that incorporate SciNeuro's proprietary blood brain barrier shuttle technology and offer potential differentiation from existing amyloid beta targeted agents.

SciNeuro and Novartis will collaborate during early development. Novartis will lead all subsequent product development and commercialization on a worldwide basis.

"The anti-amyloid program represents one of SciNeuro's key strategic R&D priorities to target neurodegenerative disease. We are thrilled to collaborate with Novartis to continue its development, given their preeminent capabilities and commitment to next generation therapies for neurodegenerative diseases," said Min Li, PhD, Founder and CEO of SciNeuro. "This collaboration delivers an optimal synergy, combining our expertise in disease biology and early development with Novartis' global leadership in clinical development and commercialization," he added.

"There is a pressing need for new and differentiated therapeutics to help alleviate suffering in devastating neurological diseases such as Alzheimer's Disease," said Robert Baloh, Global Head of Neuroscience, Biomedical Research at Novartis. "We are happy to be collaborating with SciNeuro, an organization which has proprietary technology aiming to safely and effectively target amyloid beta and which shares our sense of urgency and commitment to this disease area."

Under the terms of the agreement, SciNeuro will receive an upfront payment of USD 165 million. In addition, SciNeuro is eligible to receive research funding, and potentially up to USD 1.5 billion in development, regulatory, and commercial milestones, as well as tiered royalties.

The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2026, subject to the expiration or termination of the waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976 and other customary conditions.

About SciNeuro Pharmaceuticals

SciNeuro Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing groundbreaking therapies for neurodegenerative diseases. Since its founding in 2020, SciNeuro has built a portfolio of pipeline programs staged from discovery to clinical development by addressing three key disease-driving mechanisms of neurodegeneration – neurovascular inflammation, proteinopathy, and immune response. The company aims to develop disease-modifying treatment options for Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, and other devastating CNS diseases. For more information, please visit www.scineuro.com.

SciNeuro media contact:

Jessie Yang: [email protected]

SOURCE SciNeuro Pharmaceuticals