Scintillation Research Unveils ClaimHit: Patent Infringement Screening in 60 Seconds

Nine AI models, SEP analysis, native integration with Claude and ChatGPT, agentic architecture, infringement screening in 60 seconds, 3 free searches

MOHALI, India, Apr. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Scintillation Research today announced the launch of ClaimHit, an AI-powered patent infringement intelligence platform that enables patent owners, IP attorneys, and corporate IP teams to conduct preliminary infringement screening in approximately 60 seconds at a fraction of the cost.

THE PROBLEM ClaimHit SOLVES

ClaimHit Logo

Before pursuing licensing or litigation, a patent owner must conduct infringement analysis or identify partners. This initial screening in any monetisation strategy usually costs several thousand dollars in professional fees before any letters or licensing talks start.

ClaimHit is built to eliminate this barrier.

MULTI-MODEL CONSENSUS ARCHITECTURE

ClaimHit's core innovation is its multi-model consensus engine, running nine AI models- Claude Sonnet, Haiku, GPT4o, GPT4o Mini, Gemini 2.5 Flash Lite, DeepSeek, Mistral, and Perplexity Sonar- independently. Results are synthesised via a proprietary four-factor scoring algorithm.

Model Consensus: How independent models from different companies with varying training data agree on the same target. When seven of nine models flag a company, this convergence signals more than a single model's confidence.



Claim Element Coverage: How many elements of the independent patent claim appear to be implemented by the accused product, weighted toward the inventive steps rather than the preamble.



Evidence Strength: The quality and specificity of citations. HIGH risk results require documented evidence: specific datasheets, standards clauses, or FCC filings, not inference from market position.



Functional Equivalence: Whether the accused product performs the same function, in substantially the same way, to achieve the same result as the claimed invention. The legal test is applied at the preliminary screening stage.

A result reaches HIGH risk only when all four factors align, explaining why ClaimHit results withstand attorney scrutiny: its scoring method reflects real patent infringement analysis, not typical AI output aggregation.

TECHNOLOGY FIELDS

ClaimHit offers compatibility and support across various tech sectors, including Semiconductors, Pharma & Biotech, Medical Devices, Clean Energy, Cybersecurity, Telecom, Software, AI, Automotive, and more.

STANDARDS ESSENTIAL PATENT ANALYSIS

ClaimHit combines SEP analysis with infringement screening for patents on standards like 5G NR, Wi-Fi 6/7, HEVC, VVC, Bluetooth, and IETF. It maps claims directly to specifications from 3GPP, IEEE, ETSI, ITU-T, and IETF.

This capability is significant because SEP licensing disputes now involve billions of dollars in global licensing or litigation, especially in the telecommunications, consumer electronics, and automotive sectors.

THE WORLD'S FIRST PATENT INFRINGEMENT MCP SERVER

ClaimHit today becomes the first patent infringement intelligence tool available as a Model Context Protocol (MCP) server, enabling patent professionals to access its full features directly within Claude, ChatGPT, and other MCP-compatible AI assistants without switching apps.

Using ClaimHit's MCP integration, an attorney can instruct: "Find products infringing US10123XYZB2 and generate a claim chart for the top result," to receive a comprehensive multi-step analysis within their AI workspace.

Several patent attorneys use Claude and ChatGPT for drafting, research, and analysis, said Bikram, ClaimHit's Founder. "Making ClaimHit an MCP server integrates patent infringement screening into the AI tools attorneys already use, rather than as a separate product."

AI HIT CHARTS

For targets identified via infringement screening, ClaimHit rapidly creates AI Hit Charts—claim-mapping documents linking each claim element to product features with evidence from datasheets, standards, and publications. These charts are essential for patent licensing and infringement cases and are produced in 60 to 90 seconds.

EXPERT REVIEW

ClaimHit offers Expert Review for legal targets, providing human-led infringement analysis within 36 hours and volume discounts. An attorney-signed opinion supports negotiations and cases. No upfront payment; invoice after delivery.

AUTOMATIC MONITORING

Paid scans repeat every six weeks for six months. If new HIGH-risk products or standards emerge, the patent owner gets an immediate email alert, turning one-time screening into continuous market intelligence.

PRICING AND AVAILABILITY

ClaimHit is available now. New accounts get three free searches without a credit card. Paid credits start at $99 per scan with discounts up to 30%. AI Hit Charts cost $149. Expert Review begins at $799 per target without upfront fees.

The ClaimHit MCP server is accessible to all users with a ClaimHit account. API keys, generated from the dashboard, can be configured in Claude, ChatGPT Desktop, and other MCP-compatible clients.

Note to editors: ClaimHit analysis is for preliminary research and not legal advice.

ABOUT CLAIMHIT:

ClaimHit is an AI-powered patent infringement platform by Scintillation Research, using nine AI models and a four-factor algorithm to identify infringing products and standards. It's the first MCP server, integrating with Claude, ChatGPT, and other AI assistants.

For more information, visit https://www.claimhit.com

Bikram, Founder, ClaimHit

[email protected]

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2791421/5918057/Scintillation_Research_Logo.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2957210/Claimhit_logo.jpg

SOURCE Scintillation Research