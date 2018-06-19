SCIO Health Analytics Achieves Veeva CRM MyInsights Certification

"SCIO provides a unique value-add to users of MyInsights," John Pagliuca, Vice President, SCIO Life Sciences said. "By combining the user's CRM and other commercial data with SCIO's predictive and prescriptive advanced analytics insights, we can provide a client's sales and commercial teams with unique insights accessible through MyInsights."

"Veeva CRM MyInsights helps customers visualize their Veeva CRM data at the point of planning and decision making to drive better field execution," Douglas Caldwell, Vice President of Customer Architecture at Veeva Systems, said. "With CRM MyInsights, field teams are empowered with actionable insights when and where they need it, all in one place."

SCIO has developed a number of value-add offerings accessible via Veeva CRM MyInsights. SCIO has developed the Patient Persona Dashboard. This dashboard shows the spread of patients by different personas within a therapeutic area, including clinical, demographic/socio-economic and financial attributes. Heat maps show Rx utilization and Rx spend per patient across the country, down to the zip code level.

Applying its advanced analytics methodologies, SCIO has also developed the Patient Risk Detail Dashboard. The dashboard breaks down patient segment by care gaps and their prospective risk decile by comorbidities. It also provides the total patient healthcare cost and a patient count by different risk and comorbidities. Patient details such as patient ID, city, risk decile, compliance rate, and impactability score are also provided.

About SCIO Health Analytics

Based in West Hartford, Connecticut, SCIO Health Analytics is a leading health analytics solution and services company. It serves over 100 healthcare organizations representing over 130 million covered lives across the continuum including providers, health plans, PBMs, employers, health services and global life sciences companies.

SCIO provides predictive analytics and insights as a service to transform data into actionable insights, helping healthcare organizations identify opportunities and prescribe actions to drive operational performance and address the healthcare waste epidemic while improving care quality. SCIO is dedicated to helping our clients achieve optimal outcomes and decrease the total cost of care. For more information visit: www.sciohealthanalytics.com

