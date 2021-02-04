Sciolytix and Axiom Sales Kinetics Partner to Provide Experiential Sales Training Through UPtick

Axiom's science-based methodology is designed to place the buyer's journey front and center. Sciolytix's award-winning, analytics-based experiential delivery modality improves reps' readiness by instilling desired behaviors that lead to better sales results.

This powerful partnership positions sales organizations for an exciting and strong 2021. In-person training and kick-off events, often delivering tepid results, are being replaced with online webinars and videos, which further impedes sales leaders' ability to evaluate, onboard, train, coach, and develop their sales reps. The Axiom-Sciolytix solution bridges pre- and post-pandemic business gaps in sales training and development.

Combining an Engaging Virtual Platform with Robust Training Curriculum

The UPtick platform uses 3D avatar simulations and gamification, placing reps in virtual selling situations that span the sales process, providing individualized feedback and coaching while delivering data and insights to sales leaders on their reps and team.

Axiom Sales Kinetics' proprietary sales methodology has helped countless organizations, such as AT&T and Verizon, achieve sustainable sales success.

"At the start of 2020 we embarked on a plan to adapt our five-day training courses into an online format," said Bob Nicols, CEO of Axiom Sales Kinetics. "We saw a need to deliver virtually, but partnering with Sciolytix has provided us with an opportunity to offer a reinforcement platform that complements the courses, accomplishing two objectives."

"The sales leaders I'm speaking with believe virtual sales training is here to stay due to cost savings and efficiencies," said Nick Rini, Chief Revenue Officer for Sciolytix. "At the same time, they're preparing for the next inevitable future business disruption. The Axiom-Sciolytix partnership will address these concerns while bringing exceptional value to companies seeking a sales training program that sticks and delivers results."

Axiom and Sciolytix will deliver the first courses in April 2021 with many installments to follow.

About Sciolytix

Sciolytix is the technology innovator behind DigitalChalk LMS and UPtick, which specialize in experiential learning to improve business performance through behavior change. Our Deep ScoringTM methodology gives leaders insight to manage individuals and teams strategically, unlock human potential, and predict the likelihood of organizational and individual success. Our immersive training experiences inspire engagement; help employees learn, develop, and grow; and prepare people for real-world challenges they encounter every day.

About Axiom Sales Kinetics

Axiom Sales Kinetics is a globally acclaimed trailblazer that challenges the status quo with an exceptionally simple, yet radically powerful sales methodology that is centered around the buyer's journey. Serving Fortune 500 companies such as AT&T, Disney, and Verizon, the company has conducted programs for salespeople, sales managers, and executive managers in more than 40 countries. Axiom offers online learning; web-based delivery; and the first client collaborative CRM sales tool that is fully integrated with online learning, coming full circle by adding immersive, futuristic, virtual sales simulations.

For more information, contact Jeff Meyers at [email protected] or (856) 651-8978.

