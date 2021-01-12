Sciolytix Bolsters Leadership Team with New Chief Science Officer and Head of Sales

Reporting directly to CEO Michael Bealmear, Solot will focus on the advancement of the company's products with an emphasis on key differentiated capabilities in the areas of predictive analytics, AI, and proving ROI.

Smith, reporting to Chief Revenue Officer Nick Rini, will position the sales team to meet the company's growth objectives.

"We're on a mission to cause major disruption in the learning tech space," said Michael Bealmear, Sciolytix Chief Executive Officer. "Traditional training methods have not produced the behavior change needed to achieve the desired results corporate executives are expected to deliver. Our experiential learning solutions address this in a powerful and sustainable manner. Dave's knowledge and experience will accelerate the applications of leading edge technologies to our portfolio."

The Sciolytix relationship with Solot and Smith began last year with consulting engagements. Their contributions to date have been substantial, and they are already synchronized with the team and company's objectives.

"Andy brings a great deal of sales training industry experience to bear, in addition to his actual sales and leadership abilities," continued Bealmear. "This is significant for us. Both Dave and Andy are highly regarded in the industry and have already demonstrated tremendous value to us and our clients."

David Solot, Ph.D., Chief Science Officer and Senior Vice President of Product Management

Dr. David Solot is an industrial-organizational psychologist with 20 years' experience in assessment and learning and has focused on working to merge psychology with technology to yield actionable insights through behavior change.

Dr. Solot holds a Ph.D. in Industrial/Organizational Psychology from Walden University, M.A. in Clinical Psychology from the University of North Carolina (Greensboro), and B.A. in Psychology from Rutgers University. David is a member of the American Psychological Association, Society for Industrial and Organizational Psychology, and SHRM and serves on Rutgers University's Big Data Board of Advisors. He has been published by CNN and Entrepreneur.

Andy Smith, Senior Vice President of Sales

Andy Smith has 25 years' experience applying his expertise in sales process design, sales coaching, CRM, and sales training to organizations like Mastercard, Microsoft, Honeywell, ExxonMobil, and Southwest Airlines. He has spoken at events for the Sales Management Association, Strategic Account Management Association, and Association for Talent Development.

Andy is a graduate of Baylor University and an advisory board member for the Baylor Center for Professional Selling and OneHeart Foundation.

About Sciolytix

Sciolytix is the technology innovator behind DigitalChalk LMS and UPtick, which specialize in experiential learning to improve business performance through behavior change. Our Deep ScoringTM methodology gives leaders insight to manage individuals and teams strategically, unlock human potential, and predict the likelihood of organizational and individual success. Our immersive training experiences inspire engagement; help employees learn, develop, and grow; and prepare people for real-world challenges they encounter every day.

For more information, contact Jeff Meyers at [email protected] or (856) 651-8978.

