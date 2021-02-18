Sciolytix Named One of "2021 Top Experiential Learning Technologies Companies" by Training Industry

"We're honored to be recognized by Training Industry as one of the Top Experiential Learning Technologies Companies," said Michael Bealmear, Sciolytix Chief Executive Officer. "Executives have known for some time that the best way to change results is for employees to change their habits – effectively, change their behavior. Experiential learning makes that possible, and in record time."

UPtick uses 3-D immersive simulations to guide users through conversations with avatar customers and prospects that reflect real-life sales situations. All interactions are scored, providing analytics to identify training needs while driving continuous improvement and behavior change.

About the Top Experiential Learning Technologies Companies List

Training Industry's Top Experiential Learning Technologies Companies list is based on thorough analysis of the capabilities, experience and expertise of experiential learning technology providers.

Experiential learning technologies allow learners to gain knowledge and skills through hands-on experience using immersive technology solutions such as UPtick by Sciolytix. These products reduce the risk and cost associated with training in live selling environments.

Training Industry looks for the best providers of experiential learning technologies that offer a breadth of capabilities and services. This annual list is designed to help buy-side organizations searching for the right training partner.

How Nestlé Purina applies Experiential Learning using UPtick

Nestlé Purina has used Sciolytix's 3D immersive simulations and virtual reality for several years to enable more efficient onboarding of new sales hires and deliver more engaging learning to experienced sales reps.

On average, it takes more than 80 conversations with a customer until a salesperson is proficient. Sales leaders want to decrease their reps' time to revenue, but too often turn reps loose before they've reached the level of skill and mastery required for success. Nestlé Purina sought an environment where people can practice without the worry of losing a sale – while also being emotionally invested in their own development. They accomplished this through UPtick sales training simulations.

"The value added we've realized from using UPtick has been exceptional," said Gene Feldman, Training Manager, Center for Functional Excellence at Nestlé Purina Petcare Company. "Sales cognition has gone up by 200%! The response from the field was so positive that we extended the use of business simulations to our Human Resources organization."

"We love partnering with Gene and Nestlé Purina," continued Bealmear. "They understand that practice leads to behavior change and that leads to improved results. Nestlé Purina is using UPtick's most advanced capabilities, such as Virtual Reality and Voice Entry, to improve engagement."

About Sciolytix

Sciolytix is the technology innovator behind DigitalChalk LMS and UPtick, which specialize in experiential learning to improve business performance through behavior change. Our Deep ScoringTM methodology gives leaders insight to manage individuals and teams strategically, unlock human potential, and predict the likelihood of organizational and individual success. Our immersive training experiences inspire engagement; help employees learn, develop, and grow; and prepare people for real-world challenges they encounter every day.

