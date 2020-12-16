Sciolytix Wins 4 Brandon Hall Excellence in Technology Awards

Sciolytix offers analytics-based experiential learning solutions for sales readiness, and soft skills development more broadly. Its UPtick platform uses 3D avatar simulations and gamification, placing reps in customer-facing situations that span the sales process, providing individual feedback and coaching while delivering data and insights to sales leaders on their reps and team.

Organizations such as Nestlé Purina and John Hancock use UPtick to support and advance their effectiveness in onboarding, providing continuous learning and development, and coaching.

Judging Criteria

A panel of veteran, independent senior industry experts and Brandon Hall Group senior analysts and executives evaluated entries based upon the following criteria:

Product: What was the product's breakthrough innovation?

Unique differentiators: What makes the product unique? How does it differ from competing products?

Value proposition: What problem does the product solve? What need does it address?

Measurable results: What benefits customers can expect to experience as a result of using this product?

"The Excellence Award in Technology emphasizes the value of collaboration between Human Capital Management leaders, business leaders and technology developers. To win, everyone must work together to meet the needs of all stakeholders, especially end-users. Technology Award winners met this challenge and created value for everyone," said Brandon Hall Group Chief Executive Officer Mike Cooke.

Pairing Today's Learners with Tomorrow's Technology to Change Behavior and Improve Performance

The Brandon Hall Awards recognize Sciolytix for innovation in the use of gaming and virtual simulations to train and enable sales teams. The UPtick platform is engaging, effective, and available 24x7x365 at a time when in-person training was already on the ropes.

"Our goal at Sciolytix is to dramatically improve the way organizations deliver learning experiences that drive performance," said Michael Bealmear, Chief Executive Officer of Sciolytix. "I'm proud of our team and the measurable results our customers have achieved."

"We want to unlock the power of immersive 3D simulations for all organizations to train and develop their sales teams," said Nick Rini, Chief Revenue Officer of Sciolytix. "Simulations are an emerging training modality, but they're not yet mainstream. Winning four Brandon Hall awards reinforces and validates the innovation and significant advancements we've made in making this capability a reality."

About Brandon Hall

Brandon Hall Group ( www.brandonhall.com ) is the only professional development company that offers data, research, insights and certification to Learning and Talent executives and organizations. Our Human Capital Management Excellence Awards were the first to recognize organizations for learning and talent and is the gold standard, known as the 'Academy Awards of Human Capital Management.'

About Sciolytix

Sciolytix ( www.sciolytix.com ) is the technology innovator behind DigitalChalk LMS and UPtick, which specialize in experiential learning to improve business performance through behavior change. Our Deep Scoring™ methodology gives leaders insight to manage individuals and teams strategically, unlock human potential, and predict the likelihood of organizational and individual success. Our immersive training experiences inspire engagement; help employees learn, develop, and grow; and prepare people for real-world challenges they encounter every day.

For more information, contact Jeff Meyers at [email protected] or (856) 651-8978.

SOURCE Sciolytix

Related Links

http://www.sciolytix.com

