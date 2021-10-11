Sciolytix Wins Talent Experience Award at HR Tech Pitchfest

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sciolytix won the Talent Experience Award at the HR Tech Pitchfest in Las Vegas.

Sciolytix won this $5000 award out of a crowd of over 100 contest applicants, 33 presentations, and five other finalists.

The company's Chief Science Officer and SVP of Product, Dr. David Solot, presented his pitch on Sciolytix Sales Performance Predictor (S2P2) , a sales hiring simulation tool that uses AI and 3D avatar-based simulations to predict candidates' performance and their percentage of quota attainment.

"I am so proud of the Sciolytix team and the sea-change we are bringing to the sales hiring industry with S2P2. After 50 years of using personality tests to hire salespeople, it's time for something better. We're excited to be the first and only company using simulations to measure a candidate's sales performance directly, and in an unbiased fashion," said Solot.

Dario Priolo, Sciolytix's Chief Marketing Officer said, "S2P2 isn't just the next big step for our company. It's going to be the next big step for the entire industry. With the superior candidate experience and unbiased performance predictions S2P2 provides, sales hiring will never be the same."

About HR Tech

The HR Technology Conference exists to help HR professionals generate sales through showcasing their innovative tools and strategies for successful HR operations. It is the world's longest running and largest HR technology conference.

About Sciolytix

Sciolytix is a software company specializing in experiential learning and talent analytics. We help organizations hire, onboard, and develop their employees; predict performance; and ensure their human capital can achieve current and future strategic objectives. We also help training companies deliver rich online learning experiences to clients, protect their intellectual property, and build profitable businesses.

Contact: Dario Priolo, [email protected]

SOURCE Sciolytix

