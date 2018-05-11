Sciometrics Selected to Present Pioneering Technology to Government S&T Community at Innovators' Showcase

Mark A. Walch, Sciometrics' President, described the technology as a "major breakthrough in identity intelligence that brings fingerprints into the world of big data enabling high volume screening based upon collected latent fingerprint". Latent fingerprints are created from the oils and amino acids that fingers deposit on surfaces they touch. Latent fingerprints are routinely captured at crime scenes, sensitive sites, improvised explosive devices and the like. Because of these origins, many latent fingerprints can be very important in vetting and screening for persons of interest. Because latent fingerprint examination is currently a semi-automated process that requires a human examiner "in the loop", the value of these latent prints has not been exploited for high volume applications. However, Sciometrics research offers an end-to-end solution that automates all facets of the process for using prints for screening and vetting including print ingestion from photographic images, enhancement of these images and automatically matching the enhanced latent print images against reference prints or individuals. This last step addresses the aspects of latent print examination that are currently manual by applying a statistical model to produce a confidence score of the likelihood that the match between the print and an individual or reference print is correct. This statistical approach – which is analogous to DNA methodology - is currently the subject of a U.S. government study.

Innovators' Showcase draws scientists, technologists, and engineers from across the Intelligence Community. The Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA), National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA), National Reconnaissance Office (NRO), and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI), as well as other agencies that contribute to national security, have attended in the past. The INSA Technology and Innovation Council has hosted the Showcase in collaboration with the ODNI's Directorate of Science & Technology since 2010.

"INSA and INSF take great pride in providing an opportunity for government, industry, and academia to engage in technical discussions that foster innovation and collaboration. Our nation must excel at both in order to meet today's complex national security challenges," said Kevin Kelly, chief executive officer of LGS Innovations and chair of the INSA Technology and Innovation Council. "On behalf of INSA and INSF, I congratulate all of the presenting organizations on their selections and hope they find participation at Innovators' Showcase valuable to their ongoing research."

Earlier this year, INSA sought unclassified, nonproprietary abstracts from academic and private sector organizations on IR&D initiatives related to artificial intelligence, automation, and augmentation; data intelligence, visualization, and the cloud; multi-mission solutions; and other game-changing ideas. Presenting organizations then had the opportunity to brief at the Top Secret/Sensitive Compartmentalized Information (TS/SCI) level.

About Sciometrics

Sciometrics has a 15 year history providing complex pattern recognition systems to the U.S. intelligence, defense and law enforcement communities. Those systems were the precursors to an innovative fingerprint matching solution, LatentSleuth, which uses full ridgeflow information to match small latent fingerprints that are not suitable for traditional (minutiae-based) AFIS systems. The ridgeflow enhancement technology used in LatentSleuth was instrumental in extracting ridgeflow information from smartphone pictures for use in Sciometrics' SlapShot mobile app which enables phone cameras to be used as fingerprint sensors.

