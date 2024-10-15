Scioto Properties Celebrates 25 Years of Providing Innovative Healthcare Real Estate Solutions

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Scioto Properties, a leader in healthcare real estate solutions, celebrates its 25th year in business. Since its establishment in 1999, the company has been a trusted partner, supporting healthcare providers, investment firms, and organizations dedicated to improving the lives of individuals with disabilities, traumatic brain injuries, and behavioral health needs.

Over the past 25 years, Scioto Properties has built a comprehensive range of services, including property acquisition, construction development, renovation, and facility management. The company continues to help healthcare providers deliver high-quality care through tailored real estate solutions.

This year has been marked by significant milestones, including the completion of Scioto Properties' largest acquisition to date—a portfolio valued at $80MM—further expanding the company's reach and impact across 42 states.

"We are immensely proud to celebrate 25 years in business," said Debbie Wolfe, VP of Finance & Accounting. "Our success has been driven by growth, innovation, and the trust our partners place in us. We remain focused on empowering healthcare providers with unmatched real estate solutions."

As Scioto Properties looks to the future, the company remains dedicated to transforming healthcare spaces and enhancing the well-being of individuals nationwide. With a team of professionals and a clear vision, Scioto is poised for even greater success in the years ahead.

ABOUT SCIOTO PROPERTIES

For 25 years, Scioto Properties has been a leader in supporting healthcare organizations in the intellectual and developmental disabilities, traumatic brain injury, behavioral health, and substance use disorder sectors by providing innovative real estate and financial solutions. From property acquisition to renovation and new construction, Scioto Properties partners with providers to ensure that physical environments are conducive to the best possible outcomes for the vulnerable populations they serve.

For more information about Scioto Properties and its 25-year journey, visit www.scioto.com

