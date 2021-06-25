Scioto Properties Closes $20MM+ Real Estate Acquisition

Pate Rehabilitation, a traumatic brain injury provider with a 30-year track record of superior patient outcomes based in Dallas, Texas, was acquired on June 18, 2021, by the Rehab Without Walls Neuro Rehab unit of BrightSpring Health Services, based in Louisville, Kentucky, a provider of both clinical and nonclinical habilitative care services for people of all ages and health and skill levels, across home and community settings.

About Scioto Properties

For over 20 years, Scioto Properties has been helping healthcare organizations of all sizes to acquire and manage their real estate needs. Scioto is a national real estate company and the largest U.S. provider of housing for people with disabilities, that also services the traumatic brain injury, behavioral health, substance abuse and adult day markets. The company is committed to developing and investing in quality housing and related healthcare real estate. We are committed to developing and investing in quality housing and related healthcare real estate. For more information, visit www.scioto.com . Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

SOURCE Scioto Properties

Related Links

www.scioto.com

