Scioto Properties Closes Record $80 MM Real Estate Portfolio Acquisition

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Scioto Properties announces the acquisition of 277 properties across 17 states, marking the company's largest transaction to date, totaling $80 million. This acquisition significantly expands Scioto's national footprint and underscores its position as the nation's largest real estate owner and lessor to residential care providers. By introducing new operating partnerships, this acquisition further strengthens Scioto Properties' commitment to serving individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities, traumatic brain injuries, substance use disorders, and behavioral health needs.

"As Scioto Properties celebrates its 25th anniversary, this transaction highlights the company's ability to execute on a large and complex acquisition while maintaining its tradition of working one-to-one with smaller providers to help them grow, one property at a time," said B. Thomas Goodwin, President of Scioto Properties. "This expanded reach not only supports large institutions but also enables smaller providers to grow and thrive within the Scioto network."

With an expanded portfolio of more than 2,200 properties nationwide, Scioto Properties is positioned to support the needs of both large national providers and smaller regional providers, which have long been the foundation of the company's business. This growth enables the company to partner more efficiently and respond effectively to the unique needs of residential care providers, whether large or small. Larger providers can leverage Scioto Properties' scale to support rapid growth, while smaller providers will continue to benefit from the company's customized, one-to-one support as they expand their platforms.

ABOUT SCIOTO PROPERTIES

For 25 years, Scioto Properties has been a leader in supporting healthcare organizations in the intellectual and developmental disabilities, traumatic brain injury, behavioral health, and substance use disorder sectors by providing innovative real estate and financial solutions. From property acquisition to renovation and new construction, Scioto Properties partners with providers to ensure that physical environments are conducive to the best possible outcomes for the vulnerable populations they serve. This recent acquisition marks a milestone in the company's history and sets the stage for future growth and impact as Scioto Properties continues to expand its reach and capabilities. For more information about Scioto Properties and its 25-year journey, visit www.scioto.com or follow Scioto Properties on LinkedIn.

