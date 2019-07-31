SciPlay Board of Directors Appointed Michael Marchetti as Director

Michael Marchetti is the Chief Financial Officer of Age of Learning, Inc., a leading education technology innovator, creating engaging and effective learning resources to help children build a strong foundation for academic success. Mr. Marchetti also serves on the Board of Directors and as Chairman of the Audit Committee for TechStyle Fashion Group, a global fashion and lifestyle company. Mr. Marchetti was a founding executive and Chief Financial Officer of JAMDAT Mobile. Inc., one of the first publicly traded mobile gaming companies in the U.S. JAMDAT Mobile was acquired by Electronic Arts, Inc., where Mr. Marchetti served as SVP, COO of EA's Interactive division. Subsequent to Electronic Arts, Mr. Marchetti was Chief Executive Officer of Buffalo Studios, creator of the Bingo Blitz social game, which was sold to Caesars Interactive.

"We're excited about our Board's decision to appoint Marchetti as SciPlay's newest director," said Josh Wilson, Chief Executive Officer of SciPlay. "He is an experienced technology and social gaming pro, with extensive financial and leadership skills. Serving on our Audit Committee, Marchetti will be instrumental to SciPlay's continued growth as we work towards our goal of becoming the #1 casual mobile gaming company in the world."

Marchetti graduated Magna Cum Laude from City University of New York-Brooklyn College and earned a law degree from Brooklyn Law School.

