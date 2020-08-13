SciPlay Raises $82,000 For Direct Relief Through In-App Incentives

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SciPlay (NASDAQ: SCPL) ("SciPlay" or the "Company"), a leading social gaming company, announced its $82,000 donation to Direct Relief, a humanitarian aid organization active in all 50 states and more than 80 countries, after raising the funds through dynamic, in-app events.

Due to the lack of personal protective equipment available to medical teams during the COVID-19 pandemic, SciPlay launched special, in-app events within the majority of its core games. The intention was to leverage its user base of more than 7.5 million monthly gamers to drive critical donations. The promotions were tailored to gameplay, rewarding players' achievements with donations to Direct Relief. The more game objectives players completed, the more money SciPlay donated.

"Our games serve as a creative reprieve to millions of users around the world," said Josh Wilson, SciPlay's CEO. "I can't think of a better way for our gaming family to give back to the world's essential workers. I'm so proud of both our incredible users and the SciPlay team for working together to raise and donate critical funds to Direct Relief."

Direct Relief has delivered 9,000 shipments to more than 1,700 health care facilities throughout the world. Since January, the organization has delivered more than 12 million N95 and surgical masks, more than 4 million gloves, more than 1 million face shields, tens of thousands of protective suits, and other items to help safeguard health care workers.

About SciPlay

SciPlay Corporation (NASDAQ: SCPL) is a leading developer and publisher of digital games on mobile and web platforms. SciPlay currently offers seven core games, including social casino games Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino and Quick Hit Slots, and casual games MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown and 88 Fortunes Slots. SciPlay's social casino games feature slots-style game play and occasionally table games-style game play, while its casual games blend slots-style or bingo game play with adventure game features. All of SciPlay's games are offered and played on multiple platforms, including Apple, Google, Facebook and Amazon. In addition to developing original games, SciPlay has access to a library of more than 1,500 real-world slot and table games provided by Scientific Games Corporation and its Subsidiaries. For more information, please visit sciplay.com.

