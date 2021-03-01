SciPlay Reports Fourth Quarter Results and Full Year 2020 Results

LAS VEGAS, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SciPlay Corporation (NASDAQ: SCPL) ("SciPlay" or the "Company") today reported results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2020.

Josh Wilson, Chief Executive Officer of SciPlay, said, "Our core business has never been healthier as we achieved record results in 2020. Our intense focus on data and live ops is driving tangible success and enhanced monetization of our evergreen franchises. Looking ahead, we couldn't be more excited about our expansion into the casual genre with the launch of Solitaire Pets Adventure this year. This is a major step in our evolution and I'm confident we have the right talent and expertise to leverage our success in the social casino space to the casual genre."

Mike Cody, Chief Financial Officer of SciPlay, added "2020 was an operational and financial success. We grew our full year revenue by 25% and delivered increases in net income and AEBITDA of more than 50%. In addition, we are well positioned to deliver future growth and long-term shareholder value with the acquisition of Come2Play. Our strong financial performance and balance sheet coupled with our high cash generating business provides us with the ability to continue to invest in our evergreen franchises and strategically expand into new genres to diversify our product and revenue base."

SUMMARY RESULTS

($ in millions) Three months ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2020

2019

2020

2019 Revenue $ 147.1



$ 112.9



$ 582.2



$ 465.8

Net income 31.0



28.6



146.0



93.5

Net income margin 21.1 %

25.3 %

25.1 %

20.1 % Net cash provided by operating activities 61.5



32.7



193.4



93.0

Capital expenditures 2.1



2.3



7.1



8.8

Non-GAAP Financial Measures (1)













Adjusted EBITDA ("AEBITDA") $ 45.0



$ 32.1



$ 188.7



$ 122.3

AEBITDA margin 30.6 %

28.4 %

32.4 %

26.3 %















Balance Sheet Measures As of

December 31,

2020

As of

December 31,

2019







Cash and cash equivalents $ 268.9



$ 110.6









Available liquidity(2) 418.9



260.6











(1) The financial measures "AEBITDA" and "AEBITDA margin" are non-GAAP financial measures defined below under "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and reconciled to the most directly comparable GAAP measures in the accompanying supplemental tables at the end of this release. (2) Available liquidity is calculated as cash and cash equivalents plus the undrawn capacity on our revolver.

Key Performance Indicators

(in millions, except ARPDAU, AMRPPU, and percentages)



Three months ended

December 31,

Increase /

(Decrease)

Year Ended

December 31,

Increase /

(Decrease)



2020

2019





2020

2019





Mobile Penetration 87%

84%

3.0pp

87%

83%

4.0pp

Average Monthly Active Users 6.9

7.6

(0.7)

7.4

8.0

(0.6)

Average Daily Active Users 2.5

2.6

(0.1)

2.7

2.7

—

ARPDAU $0.63

$0.50

$0.13

$0.60

$0.48

$0.12

Average Monthly Paying Users 0.5

0.5

—

0.5

0.5

—

AMRPPU $91.40

$88.06

$3.34

$92.75

$82.19

$10.56

Payer Conversion Rate 7.8%

6.0%

1.8pp

7.1%

6.0%

1.1pp



Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights

Fourth quarter revenue was $147.1 million , and an increase of 30.3% over the prior year period. Mobile revenue grew 31.0% to $128.6 million .

was , and an increase of 30.3% over the prior year period. Mobile revenue grew 31.0% to . Net income was $31.0 million compared to $28.6 million in the prior year period, primarily driven by revenue growth. Net income margin was 21.1% for the quarter, a decrease of 420 bps from the prior year period, primarily reflecting the impact of higher stock-based compensation.

was compared to in the prior year period, primarily driven by revenue growth. Net income margin was 21.1% for the quarter, a decrease of 420 bps from the prior year period, primarily reflecting the impact of higher stock-based compensation. AEBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure defined below, was $45.0 million compared to $32.1 million , an increase of 40.2% from the prior year period, driven by revenue performance and lower sales and marketing expense as a percentage of revenue. AEBITDA margin, a non-GAAP financial measure defined below, was 30.6%, an increase of 220 bps from the prior year period.

a non-GAAP financial measure defined below, was compared to , an increase of 40.2% from the prior year period, driven by revenue performance and lower sales and marketing expense as a percentage of revenue. AEBITDA margin, a non-GAAP financial measure defined below, was 30.6%, an increase of 220 bps from the prior year period. Net cash provided by operating activities was $61.5 million , a $28.8 million increase over the prior year reflecting continued strong results and timing of payments from platform providers.

was , a increase over the prior year reflecting continued strong results and timing of payments from platform providers. Cash and cash equivalents increased $58.6 million to $268.9 million from the third quarter 2020. Total available liquidity, which includes our undrawn revolver, was $418.9 million at year-end 2020.

Fourth Quarter Key Performance Highlights

Payer Conversion Rate reached an all-time high of 7.8% validating our strategy of continuing to focus on live operations to enhance game play and engagement, driving increased monetization.

reached an all-time high of 7.8% validating our strategy of continuing to focus on live operations to enhance game play and engagement, driving increased monetization. Average Monthly Revenue Per Paying User (AMRPPU) increased $3.34 to $91.40 over the comparable quarter.

increased to over the comparable quarter. Average Revenue Per Daily Active User (ARPDAU) grew 26.0% from the prior year period to $0.63 .

Full Year 2020 Financial Highlights

Revenue grew 25.0% to $582.2 million , compared to prior year revenue of $465.8 million . This was due to continued growth in our mobile platform business and increased player engagement as a result of the stay at home measures globally, coupled with the ongoing popularity of our game portfolio.

grew 25.0% to , compared to prior year revenue of . This was due to continued growth in our mobile platform business and increased player engagement as a result of the stay at home measures globally, coupled with the ongoing popularity of our game portfolio. Net income increased $52.5 million to $146.0 million as compared to $93.5 million in prior year. Net income margin of 25.1%, up from 20.1% in the prior year.

increased to as compared to in prior year. Net income margin of 25.1%, up from 20.1% in the prior year. AEBITDA , a non-GAAP financial measure defined below, was $188.7 million as compared to $122.3 million , an increase of 54.3%, due to revenue growth, lower IP license costs, and more efficient marketing spend. AEBITDA margin, a non-GAAP financial measure defined below, was 32.4%, an increase of 610 bps.

, a non-GAAP financial measure defined below, was as compared to , an increase of 54.3%, due to revenue growth, lower IP license costs, and more efficient marketing spend. AEBITDA margin, a non-GAAP financial measure defined below, was 32.4%, an increase of 610 bps. Net cash provided by operating activities was $193.4 million reflecting strong results and timing of payments from platform providers.

was reflecting strong results and timing of payments from platform providers. Cash and cash equivalents increased by over $150.0 million to $268.9 million as of year-end 2020.

Full Year 2020 Key Performance Highlights

Payer Conversion Rate grew 110 basis points to 7.1% validating our strategy of continuing to focus on live operations to enhance game play and engagement, driving increased monetization.

grew 110 basis points to 7.1% validating our strategy of continuing to focus on live operations to enhance game play and engagement, driving increased monetization. AMRPPU increased $10.56 to $92.75 over the comparable year.

increased to over the comparable year. ARPDAU grew 25.0% from the prior year period to $0.60 .

grew 25.0% from the prior year period to . Mobile Penetration increased 400 basis points from the prior year to 87%.

Earnings Conference Call

SCIPLAY CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited, in millions, except per share amounts)

































Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2020

2019

2020

2019 Revenue $ 147.1



$ 112.9



$ 582.2



$ 465.8

Operating expenses:













Cost of revenue(1) 46.8



35.4



185.3



158.5

Sales and marketing(1) 33.7



31.3



130.7



129.7

General and administrative(1) 19.5



9.4



66.2



40.6

Research and development(1) 9.0



5.5



33.3



23.6

Depreciation and amortization 2.8



1.8



9.7



7.0

Contingent acquisition consideration —



—



—



1.7

Restructuring and other 0.3



0.3



2.0



1.0

Total operating expenses 112.1



83.7



427.2



362.1

Operating income 35.0



29.2



155.0



103.7

Other (expense) income:













Other (expense) income, net (1.5)



0.9



(0.6)



(1.5)

Total other (expense) income, net (1.5)



0.9



(0.6)



(1.5)

Net income before income taxes 33.5



30.1



154.4



102.2

Income tax expense 2.5



1.5



8.4



8.7

Net income 31.0



28.6



146.0



93.5

Less: Net income attributable to the noncontrolling interest 26.6



24.2



125.1



61.1

Net income attributable to SciPlay $ 4.4



$ 4.4



$ 20.9



$ 32.4

Basic and diluted net income attributable to SciPlay per share(2):













Basic $ 0.19



$ 0.19



$ 0.92



$ 0.53

Diluted $ 0.18



$ 0.19



$ 0.86



$ 0.53

















Weighted average number of shares of Class A common stock used in per share calculation:













Basic shares 22.9



22.7



22.8



22.7

Diluted shares 24.8



22.7



24.4



22.7



















(1) Excludes depreciation and amortization. (2) For the year ended December 31, 2019 basic and diluted earnings per share and weighted average shares of Class A common stock is applicable only for the period from May 7, 2019 to December 31, 2019, which is the period following SciPlay Corporation's IPO.

SCIPLAY CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited, in millions, except par value)



As of December 31,

2020

2019 ASSETS





Cash and cash equivalents $ 268.9



$ 110.6

Accounts receivable, net (allowance for doubtful accounts of $—) 36.6



32.1

Prepaid expenses and other current assets 5.9



4.3

Total current assets 311.4



147.0

Property and equipment, net 4.4



4.6

Operating lease right-of-use assets 8.5



6.0

Goodwill 129.8



120.7

Intangible assets and software, net 30.3



17.0

Deferred income taxes 82.5



87.1

Other assets 1.9



2.2

Total assets $ 568.8



$ 384.6









LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Accounts payable $ 23.2



$ 12.8

Accrued liabilities 22.9



13.7

Due to affiliate 5.5



2.7

Total current liabilities 51.6



29.2

Operating lease liabilities 7.5



5.2

Liabilities under TRA 68.5



72.7

Other long–term liabilities 5.7



—

Total stockholders' equity 435.5



277.5

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 568.8



$ 384.6



(1) Includes $355.5 million and $223.4 million in Noncontrolling interest as of December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively.

SCIPLAY CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited, in millions)



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Years Ended

December 31,

2020

2019

2020

2019 Net cash provided by operating activities 61.5



$ 32.7



$ 193.4



$ 93.0

Net cash (used in) investing activities (2.1)



(2.3)



(19.7)



(8.8)

Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (1.4)



(1.2)



(16.0)



15.9

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 0.6



0.1



0.6



0.5

Increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 58.6



29.3



158.3



100.6

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 210.3



81.3



110.6



10.0

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 268.9



$ 110.6



$ 268.9



$ 110.6

















Supplemental cash flow information:













Cash paid for income taxes $ 0.5



$ 0.8



$ 2.0



$ 1.5

Cash paid for contingent consideration included in operating activities —



3.0



4.0



25.2

Payment for Scientific Games' intellectual property license included in Distributions to Scientific Games and affiliates, net —



—



—



255.0



SCIPLAY CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO SCIPLAY TO AEBITDA (Unaudited, in millions)

































Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2020

2019

2020

2019 Net income attributable to SciPlay $ 4.4



$ 4.4



$ 20.9



$ 32.4

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 26.6



24.2



125.1



61.1

Net income 31.0



28.6



146.0



93.5

Restructuring and other(1) 0.3



0.3



2.0



2.7

Depreciation and amortization 2.8



1.8



9.7



7.0

Income tax expense 2.5



1.5



8.4



8.7

Stock-based compensation 6.9



0.8



22.0



8.9

Other expense (income), net 1.5



(0.9)



0.6



1.5

AEBITDA $ 45.0



$ 32.1



$ 188.7



$ 122.3

Revenue $ 147.1



$ 112.9



$ 582.2



$ 465.8

Net income margin (Net income/Revenue) 21.1 %

25.3 %

25.1 %

20.1 % AEBITDA margin (AEBITDA/Revenue) 30.6 %

28.4 %

32.4 %

26.3 % Royalties for Scientific Games IP(2) $ —



$ —



$ —



$ 10.2



















(1) Refer to AEBITDA definition for a description of items included in restructuring and other. (2) Under the terms of the revised IP License Agreement, as more fully described in Note 10 of our annual report on Form 10-K, we acquired an exclusive (subject to certain limited exceptions), perpetual, non-royalty-bearing license for intellectual property created or acquired by SG Gaming or its affiliates, which resulted in no future royalties or fees for our use of intellectual property owned by SG Gaming or its affiliates in our currently available games.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted EBITDA, or AEBITDA, as used herein, is a non-GAAP financial measure that is presented as supplemental disclosure and is reconciled to net income attributable to SciPlay as the most directly comparable GAAP measure as set forth in the above table. We define AEBITDA to include net income attributable to SciPlay before: (1) net income attributable to noncontrolling interest; (2) interest expense; (3) income tax expense; (4) depreciation and amortization; (5) restructuring and other, which includes charges or expenses attributable to: (a) employee severance; (b) management changes; (c) restructuring and integration; (d) M&A and other, which includes: (i) M&A transaction costs; (ii) purchase accounting adjustments; (iii) unusual items (including certain legal settlements) and (iv) other non-cash items; (e) contingent acquisition consideration and (f) cost-savings initiatives; (6) stock-based compensation; (7) loss (gain) on debt financing transactions; and (8) other expense (income) including foreign currency (gains) and losses. We also use AEBITDA margin, a non-GAAP measure, which we calculate as AEBITDA as a percentage of revenue.

Our management uses AEBITDA and AEBITDA margin to, among other things: (i) monitor and evaluate the performance of our business operations; (ii) facilitate our management's internal comparisons of our historical operating performance and (iii) analyze and evaluate financial and strategic planning decisions regarding future operating investments and operating budgets. In addition, our management uses AEBITDA and AEBITDA margin to facilitate management's external comparisons of our results to the historical operating performance of other companies that may have different capital structures and debt levels. Our management believes that AEBITDA and AEBITDA margin are useful as they provide investors with information regarding our financial condition and operating performance that is an integral part of our management's reporting and planning processes. In particular, our management believes that AEBITDA is helpful because this non-GAAP financial measure eliminates the effects of restructuring, transaction, integration or other items that management believes have less bearing on our ongoing underlying operating performance. Management believes AEBITDA margin is useful as it provides investors with information regarding the underlying operating performance and margin generated by our business operations.

