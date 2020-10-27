SCIS Announces Corporate Name Change to Paragon

HERNDON, Va., Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Following several investments in enhanced expertise and solutions capabilities, SCIS is consolidating under the Paragon brand. Both SCIS and Paragon have a proud history in protecting some of the nation's most critical infrastructure. The historical values and commitment to exceptional service remain the company's focus. This rebranding strategy reflects both the evolution of the company and its ongoing expansion into new and adjacent markets.

SCIS CEO Tony Sabatino stated, "In working with our board over the past year, we have made significant progress in expanding our Federal business; unifying under the venerable Paragon brand is an important next step. We are very excited about the commercial synergies this rebranding creates and believe it positions us to best represent our commitment to safeguarding American assets at home and abroad."

The newly renamed Paragon will be organized into seven Sectors: Protective Services, Investigations, Energy, Risk Management, Cybersecurity, Inspections, and Mission Support. Federally cleared, specialized services to commercial clients will continue to be provided under the SCIS brand. The company's ownership, board, and management team will not change.

"Uniting under the Paragon brand is an important milestone," remarked Chairman James Freeze, MG USA (Ret). "The resulting collaboration furthers the company's plans to broaden service capabilities, share resources, and create additional value for our clients and shareholder."

The change will include the introduction of a modernized company image and a new website. Refreshed brand implementation will roll out across the company's Sectors throughout the remainder of the year and become fully effective January 1, 2021.

The new Paragon will employ over 14,000 professionals in specialized operations providing security, fire, investigations, inspections, cybersecurity, risk management, and mission support services to the U.S. Federal Government and other critical infrastructure clients.

