SCIS Announces Formation of Intelligence & Investigations Division and Appointment of New Leadership

HERNDON, Va., March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SCIS yesterday announced the formal alignment of several business groups under a unified division: Intelligence & Investigations. This new division brings together the company's complementary strengths in intelligence, investigative services, and risk-informed solutions. Nick Re, President of SCIS, stated, "SCIS has a track record of quality service delivery in these segments. With strong organic growth over the last two years, we are now positioned to unify these teams and deliver even greater value to our clients."

SCIS Intelligence & Investigations

The formation of SCIS Intelligence & Investigations advances our initiative of delivering integrated, high-value solutions to our clients. By aligning these teams, we strengthen collaboration, streamline operations, and enhance our ability to scale specialized solutions across the Defense Industrial Base, Energy Sector, and broader critical infrastructure markets.

As part of this transition, Shelley Meyers has been appointed Vice President, Intelligence & Investigations, to lead the new division. Meyers commented, "I'm honored to lead this new division. By combining our strengths, we can better serve clients while staying grounded in the values that define SCIS: integrity and accountability."

Meyers joined SCIS nearly ten years ago as part of the Investigations leadership team and has since held a variety of leadership roles across the commercial and investigations businesses. With more than 20 years of industry experience, she is recognized for her operational leadership, client engagement, and program execution.

This unified approach will strengthen SCIS's service offerings and create new opportunities for growth and innovation, further differentiating the company within the industry.

ABOUT SCIS

Securitas Critical Infrastructure Services (SCIS) is a trusted leader in security solutions, dedicated to protecting critical infrastructure and supporting cleared security needs across the nation. With over 25 years of experience, we deliver reliable & innovative security services tailored to meet the unique demands of the defense industrial base.

SOURCE Securitas Critical Infrastructure Services, Inc.