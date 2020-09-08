SCIS launches Security Solutions Services

HERNDON, Va., Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SCIS is adding in-house expertise to build a more robust solutions offering for its clients. Providing innovative technology-based services and solutions in conjunction with expert physical security offerings broadens its capabilities.

"This investment enables SCIS to continue to diversify our service offering. It is time for us to expand our security solutions service capabilities to provide our clients a greater selection of valuable security solution options. Greg's experience and operational knowledge will be critical in supporting a full range of innovative, tailored security solutions for our critical infrastructure clients and for Paragon's Federal Government clients. His arrival also helps us further shape our protective services offerings and promote continuously evolving security programs for the future," remarked Tony Sabatino, SCIS Chief Executive Officer.

Greg joined SCIS affiliate, Securitas USA, in 2007 and has held several positions including Branch Manager and Business Analyst, and, most recently, as the Vice President of Marketing & Training with SUSA's Solutions Support Team (SST). Greg was instrumental in the development of the SST, its solution offering, and its field support capabilities. His contributions to the development and implementation of Integrated Guarding solutions and Remote Guarding services, product research, and marketing & training campaigns, were well recognized.

SCIS and Paragon Systems employs over 14,000 professionals in specialized operations providing security, fire, emergency response, investigations, inspections, cybersecurity, and mission support services to the US Federal Government and other critical infrastructure clients and is focused on Safeguarding American Assets at Home and Abroad.

