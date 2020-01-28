SCIS names Robert Rubin Vice President of Business Development

HERNDON, Va., Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Securitas Critical Infrastructure Services, Inc. (SCIS) announces Robert Rubin as its new Vice President of Business Development.

"With Rob's experience and expertise he is an ideal fit to guide SCIS' development and expansion," commented Tony Sabatino, SCIS Chief Executive Officer.

As the Vice President of Development for the last 10 years at SCIS subsidiary, Paragon Systems, Inc. (Paragon), Rob managed a growth strategy that more than tripled the sector's footprint. He comes to this new position with 22 years of US Government contracting experience, both domestically and overseas, and brings extensive experience moving companies into broader service offerings.

Rob is currently working with outside Government contracting consultant, Guidehouse, on a growth strategy leading SCIS into providing services adjacent to traditional physical guarding and investigative services including Mission Support, Inspection Services, and Cyber Security. Sabatino remarked, "Rob has been invaluable to us at Paragon over the last decade of growth and we look forward to his impact on the future of SCIS. His skill set and extensive experience will be vital as SCIS expands our scope of services and integrates the service platforms of the organization."

SCIS employs over 14,000 professionals in specialized operations providing security, fire, emergency response, investigations, inspections, mission support services, and new markets to the US Federal Government and other critical infrastructure clients.

SOURCE Securitas Critical Infrastructure Services, Inc.