SCIS names Tony Sabatino Chief Executive Officer

HERNDON, Va., Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Securitas Critical Infrastructure Services, Inc. (SCIS) announces Tony Sabatino as its new Chief Executive Officer, who succeeds the retiring Kevin Sandkuhler.

"The Board is very pleased to have Tony join SCIS. We began working with Tony in 2016 when he assisted us with the formation of the Investigations Sector. Tony remained engaged in an advisory role and earlier this year supported our expansion with the acquisition of specific assets from MSM Security Services, LLC," commented James Freeze, MG USA (Ret), Chairman of the Board, SCIS.

Sabatino joins SCIS after 28 years with Securitas USA (SUSA) where he began his career as a Management Trainee. In 2015, he was promoted to Executive Vice President, North American Division, with responsibilities for strategy, marketing, communications, corporate development, and special projects. He coordinated several acquisitions including the 2016 Diebold Electronic Security purchase, built the Marketing and Communications department for SUSA, developed and led a transformational companywide security solutions sales campaign, and he has earned a reputation for successfully leading large scale, complex projects. Prior to his role as EVP, Tony served for 12 years as Region President, Pacific Region, SUSA's largest Region, where he led the Region to consistent and significant growth.

According to Freeze, "Over the past ten months, Tony initiated and coordinated the creation of a long-term development strategy for SCIS, which identified adjacent growth areas within the Federal market. As CEO, Tony will lead us in the execution of this strategy and beyond." Sabatino will use his demonstrated skills and extensive experience to broaden the reach of SCIS and integrate the service platforms of the organization.

SCIS employs over 14,000 professionals in specialized operations providing security, fire, emergency response, investigations, inspections, and mission support services to the US Federal Government and other critical infrastructure clients.

