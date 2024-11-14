SciSafe Announces Acquisition and Growth Capital Investment by 1315 Capital

CRANBURY, N.J., Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SciSafe, a leading provider of biological and pharmaceutical storage services, today announced its acquisition and growth capital investment by 1315 Capital, a Philadelphia-based growth equity firm specializing in healthcare. The acquisition from BioLife Solutions and establishment of SciSafe as a standalone business enables the company to focus on the expansion of its customized and comprehensive biostorage solutions.

Garrie Richardson, founder and former CEO of SciSafe, is rejoining the company as CEO and board member with the transaction. "We're thrilled to be partnering with 1315 Capital in order to drive SciSafe through this exciting next phase of its growth," said Garrie Richardson, CEO. "1315 Capital's healthcare expertise and focus on supporting growth stage companies aligns with our commitment to delivering secure, compliant storage solutions, while expanding our global footprint and better serving our customers."

"There is growing demand from research institutions and biopharma companies for advanced, compliant storage solutions for their biospecimens and product supply chain. SciSafe's commitment to meeting critical industry needs through flexible and tailored services makes it a vital partner to its customers," said Matt Reber, Partner at 1315 Capital. "We look forward to supporting SciSafe's future growth through ongoing expansion of its capabilities, capacity and team."

About SciSafe

SciSafe is a cGMP-compliant provider of specialized storage and cold chain management solutions for biopharmaceutical and pharmaceutical companies. With secure, real-time monitored facilities offering a range of temperature-controlled storage options, SciSafe focuses on regulatory compliance and exceptional customer service to ensure secure and reliable sample and supply chain storage. For more information, please visit www.scisafe.com.

About 1315 Capital

1315 Capital is a private investment firm with over $1 billion of assets under management that provides growth capital to commercial-stage healthcare services, pharmaceutical & medical technology outsourcing, medical technology, and health & wellness companies. 1315 Capital targets both minority and majority investments in companies where high-quality management teams can rapidly scale platform companies into large and important businesses that positively impact patients, physicians, and the broader healthcare system. For more information, please visit www.1315capital.com.

