SciSparc Announces Positive Topline Results For Proprietary Pain Management Compound In Pre-Clinical Study

TEL AVIV, Israel, Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SciSparc Ltd. (OTCQB: SPRCY) a specialty, clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focusing on the development of cannabinoid-based treatments, today announced positive top-line results for its proprietary compound, SCI-160 in a controlled pre-clinical trial on neuropathic and post-operative pain.

The study, "An evaluation of SCI-160 on neuropathic pain in the rat spared nerve injury (SNI) model and post-surgical pain in the rat hind paw incision model," was designed to help assess the potential of SCI-160, the Company's proprietary compound.

Key findings from the pre-clinical trial are as follows:

SCI-160 significantly alleviates pain up to 6 hours after injection as compared with vehicle-treated animals

Daily SCI-160 injections significantly alleviate subject pain from mechanical stimuli as compared with vehicle-treated animals, for up to 7 days after surgery

Daily injections of SCI-160 significantly alleviate pain in a hind paw incision model of post-surgical pain up to 4 days post surgery as compared with vehicle treated animals

SCI-160 analgesic effects are prolonged in the presence of palmitoylethanolamide (PEA)

Collectively, the results indicate that treatment with SCI-160 significantly alleviates both chronic and acute pain.

Dr. Adi Zuloff-Shani, PhD, Chief Technologies Officer of SciSparc, commented, "We are thrilled by this report; the findings corroborate results of previous SCI-160 pre-clinical studies. This growing body of evidence supports our vision of SCI-160 as a potential non-opioid option for the treatment of both chronic and post-surgical pain and validates our continuing development of this proprietary drug candidate for the clinical phase under FDA regulation."

A study conducted by The G4 Alliance reports 300 million surgical procedures are performed annually, with an estimated 60 to 70% of patients experiencing moderate to severe pain just after 24 hours of surgery. The global postoperative pain management market is expected to account for $45 billion by 2026.

Zuloff-Shani went on to say, "Opioids generate nearly $20 billion in revenue each year, and while they are an effective means for the treatment of pain in some cases, it is troubling that they are often considered the first, if not only option, despite epidemic levels of addiction, abuse and overdose. SciSparc remains committed to creating a fast onset, non-addictive, long lasting treatment that can reduce the need for opioids for patients managing neuropathic pain following surgery, and I believe we are well on our way."

About The Study

The study was conducted at the University of Calgary under the leadership of Dr. Tuan Trang, Associate Professor in the Department of Comparative Biology & Experimental Medicine, a renowned researcher in the clinical management of pain conditions. All aspects of the study were approved and overseen by the University of Calgary, and more specifically were done in accordance with the guidelines of the Canadian Council on Animal Care and the National Institutes of Health Guide for the Care and Use of Laboratory Animals.

Rats received an injection of SCI-160 or vehicle (SCI-160 without the active component) and sham (control) rats received an injection of vehicle. In the first study, neuropathic pain reversal experiments, injections were administered on Day 7 after nerve injury. Antinociceptive (pain level) testing was performed before (t=0 min) and after injections (t=0.5, 1, 2, 3, 4, 6, 12, and 24 hrs.).

In the second study, neuropathic pain development experiments, injections were administered immediately following nerve injury, on Day 0, and then once daily on Days 1-7 after nerve injury. Antinociceptive testing was performed before and 1 hr. after injection.

In the third study, post surgical pain, daily treatment of SCI-160 alleviated mechanical allodynia following hind paw incision. Mechanical threshold was assessed before (Day 0, baseline) and after hind paw incision surgery (at 6 hrs and on Days 1-5 post-surgery).

About SCI-160

SCI-160 is a proprietary preparation comprised of HU-433, the patented synthetic CB2 receptor agonist synthesized by Professor Raphael Mechoulam, Ph.D., Professor of Medicinal Chemistry at the Hebrew University, head of the Medicinal Chemistry Lab and President of Multidisciplinary Center for Cannabinoid Research, recipient of the Israel Prize in Exact Sciences - Chemistry and EMET Prize in Exact Sciences – Chemistry, as well as Chairman of SciSparc Scientific Advisory Board.

About SciSparc (OTCQB: SPRCY):

SciSparc Ltd. is a specialty clinical-stage pharmaceutical company led by an experienced team of senior executives and scientists. Our focus is on creating and enhancing a portfolio of technologies and assets based on cannabinoid pharmaceuticals. With this focus, the Company is currently engaged in the following drug development programs based on THC and/or non-psychoactive cannabidiol (CBD): SCI-110 (formerly THX-110) for the treatment of Tourette syndrome and for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea; SCI-160 (formerly THX-160) for the treatment of pain; and SCI-210 (formerly THX-210) for the treatment of autism spectrum disorder and epilepsy.

About The Israeli Medical Center for Alzheimer's:

The Israeli Medical Center for Alzheimer's (IMCA) is the only medical center in Israel exclusively devoted to the treatment of Alzheimer's disease patients. IMCA was founded in 1994 as a public, not for profit foundation, and in July 2001 it opened as an active medical center. The Alzheimer's center treats hundreds of patients a year, as inpatients, outpatients and as part of its diagnosis and counseling services. Numerous studies are conducted at the center in collaboration with researchers at universities.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. For example, SciSparc is using forward-looking statements when it discusses the potential benefits of SCI-160 and its potential as an option for the treatment of both chronic and post-surgical pain, as well as its ability to reduce the need for opioids for patients managing neuropathic pain following surgery. Historic results of scientific research and clinical and preclinical trials do not guarantee that the conclusions of future research or trials will suggest identical or even similar conclusions. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on SciSparc's current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties and actual results, performance or achievements of SciSparc could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release. The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this press release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in SciSparc's Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on March 30, 2021, and in subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as otherwise required by law, SciSparc disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise.

