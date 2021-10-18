SciSparc Announces the Publication of a Manuscript Describing the Tourette Syndrome Study Conducted at Yale University

TEL AVIV, Israel, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SciSparc Ltd. (OTCQB: SPRCF), a specialty, clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focusing on the development of therapies to treat disorders of the central nervous system (the "Company"), today announced the publication of a manuscript that teaches the uses of its proprietary drug candidate SCI-110 for Tourette Syndrome (TS). The study was conducted at the Department of Psychiatry, and the Child Study Center at Yale University in New Haven, Connecticut, USA.

The paper describes the phase IIa clinical trial conducted at the Child Study Center at Yale University, aimed to evaluate the efficacy of SCI-110 on tic severity as manifested in the improvement in Yale Global Tic Severity Scale (YGTSS) total tic score Index. Secondary outcomes included measures of comorbid conditions and the number of subjects who elected to continue treatment in the 24-week extension phase. Results of the study, described in the paper showed a significant improvement over time of tic symptoms with SCI-110 treatment (General Linear Model time factor: F=3.06, p=0.006). Improvement in tic symptoms compared to baseline was statistically significant within 1 week of starting treatment. SCI-110 treatment led to an average improvement in tic symptoms of over 20%, or a 7-point decrease in YGTSS score. Twelve of 16 subjects elected to continue into the extension phase and only two subjects dropped out early. Side effects were common although none were serious. Moreover, they were generally managed by decreasing D9-SCI dosing, slowing the dosing titration and shifting dosing to nighttime.

The SCI-110 platform is based on two active components: (1) tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) which is the main cannabinoid molecule in the cannabis plant, and (2) palmitoylethanolamide (PEA), which is an endogenous fatty acid amide that belongs to the class of nuclear factor agonists, which are proteins that regulate the expression of genes. The combination of THC and PEA induce a "sparing effect" reaction." Thus, it is proposed that the presence of the PEA molecule increases the efficacy of THC, while reducing the required dosage and decreasing associated deleterious adverse events.

"We are very pleased with the acceptance of this paper by a distinguished peer reviewed journal like the Journal of Neuropsychiatry and Clinical Neurosciences. This is an additional recognition of the therapeutic potential of SCI-110 in Tourette Syndrome. We are also honored by the fruitful collaboration with Yale University which we see as an example of beneficial partnership between industry and academia, an important means in the development of treatments aiming to relieve patients' symptoms, especially in diseases where current treatment is poor, ineffective and accompanied by multiple side effects," said Dr. Adi Zuloff-Shani, Chief Technologies Officer of SciSparc. "As stated in the past, based on these study results, we are initiating a randomized, double-blind, placebo controlled study to evaluate the safety, tolerability and efficacy of daily oral SCI-110 in treating adults with Tourette Syndrome".

About SciSparc (OTCQB:SPRCF):

SciSparc Ltd. is a specialty clinical-stage pharmaceutical company led by an experienced team of senior executives and scientists. Our focus is on creating and enhancing a portfolio of technologies and assets based on cannabinoid pharmaceuticals. With this focus, the Company is currently engaged in the following drug development programs based on THC and/or non-psychoactive cannabidiol (CBD): SCI-110 for the treatment of Tourette Syndrome and for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea; SCI-160 for the treatment of pain; and SCI-210 for the treatment of autism spectrum disorder and epilepsy.

