SciSparc Announces Updates Regarding its Phase IIb Study in Tourette Syndrome

TEL AVIV, Israel, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SciSparc Ltd. (OTCQB: SPRCY), a specialty, clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focusing on the development of cannabinoid-based treatments, today announced a number of updates regarding its Phase IIb clinical study in Tourette Syndrome using the proprietary cannabinoid-based treatment- SCI-110.

The company has begun preparation that will facilitate the commencement of the clinical study and engaged with a contract research organization (CRO) to provide support for the trial.

In addition, SciSparc had established its supply chain infrastructure for the manufacturing and delivering of the SCI-110 drug.

The company is currently in contact with two clinical sites that will potentially host and conduct the clinical study.

Tourette Syndrome (TS) is a movement and neurobehavioral disorder characterized by motor and vocal chronic tics with onset before age 18. About half to two-thirds of the cases get much better during adolescence[1]; however, adults will generally be more severe patients[2]. Tics may be associated with a premonitory sensation to perform the specific action, which may lead to "relief" once performed.

SciSparc intends to evaluate the efficacy, safety and tolerability of its SCI-110 in a randomized, double-blind, placebo controlled, cross-over study. The patients will be randomized in 1:1 ratio to receive either SCI-110 or SCI-110 matched placebo. The primary efficacy objective of the study will be to assess change in YGTSS-R-TTS[3] as a continuous endpoint at week 12 and week 26 of the double-blind phase compared to baseline. The primary safety objective of the study will be to assess absolute and relative frequencies of Serious Adverse Events (SAEs) for the whole population and separately for SCI-110 and placebo groups.

[1] https://www.pharmacytimes.com/publications/issue/2010/march2010/rxfocustourettes-0310

[2] https://www.ninds.nih.gov/Disorders/Patient-Caregiver-Education/Fact-Sheets/Tourette-Syndrome-Fact-Sheet#3231

[3] Yale Global Tic Severity Scale-Revised-Total Tic-Score- A psychological measure designed to assess the severity and frequency of symptoms of disorders such as Tourette syndrome

