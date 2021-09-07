SciSparc Awarded Three Patents For Its Novel Compounds and Methods

TEL AVIV, Israel, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SciSparc Ltd. (OTC Pink: SPRCF), a specialty, clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focusing on the development of therapies to treat disorders of the central nervous system (the "Company"), today announced it has been awarded two patents from the Australian Patent Office and one from the Japanese Patent Office concerning the proprietary compounds and methods underlying the Company's core technologies (the "Patents"), as listed below:

Australian Patent #AU2016254685A1 and Japanese Patent #2018-507796

Pharmaceutical compositions comprising cannabinoids and N-acylethanolamines, and methods for their use in preventing and treating a variety of cannabinoid-treatable conditions.

Australian Patent #AU2016263292A1

Pharmaceutical compositions comprising opioids and N-acylethanolamines, and methods for their use in preventing and treating a variety of opioid- responsive conditions and opioid-related side-effects.

Adi Zuloff-Shani, PhD, Chief Technologies Officer of SciSparc, commented on the announcement, "I am pleased that the Australian and Japanese patent offices have recognized the uniqueness of our pharmaceutical compounds. This is important for the long-term value of any associated products as the Patents establish claims that safeguard the core technologies at the heart of our product pipeline."

"The approvals strengthen the value of our IP portfolio and build on our competitive advantage in the emerging psycho-pharma market. We filed the International PCT applications to facilitate our ability to participate in the global market. Australia and Japan are the first countries to grant the Patents and I expect Europe, Israel, Canada and China to follow," Zuloff-Shani concluded.

About SciSparc (OTC Pink:SPRCF):

SciSparc Ltd. is a specialty clinical-stage pharmaceutical company led by an experienced team of senior executives and scientists. Our focus is on creating and enhancing a portfolio of technologies and assets based on cannabinoid pharmaceuticals. With this focus, the Company is currently engaged in the following drug development programs based on THC and/or non-psychoactive cannabidiol (CBD): SCI-110 for the treatment of Tourette syndrome and for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea; SCI-160 for the treatment of pain; and SCI-210 for the treatment of autism spectrum disorder and epilepsy.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. For example, SciSparc is using forward-looking statements when it discusses expectations regarding the long-term value of SciSparc products and the potential for future patents. The transaction described here may never be consummated and definitive agreement(s) may not be executed, and, if executed, such agreement(s) may be subject to conditions before it can be completed. In addition, the market for products contemplated by the letter of intent is in a period of regulatory and business uncertainty and financial and business results from such businesses are uncertain. Historic results of scientific research and clinical and preclinical trials do not guarantee that the conclusions of future research or trials will suggest identical or even similar conclusions. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on SciSparc's current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties and actual results, performance or achievements of SciSparc could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release. The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this press release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in SciSparc's Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on March 30, 2021, and in subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as otherwise required by law, SciSparc disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise.

