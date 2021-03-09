SciSparc to Commence a Pre-Clinical Study Using its SCI-210 Cannabidiol Based Treatment for Epilepsy

TEL AVIV, Israel, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SciSparc Ltd. (formerly known as Therapix Biosciences Ltd.) (OTCQB: SPRCY), a specialty, clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focusing on the development of cannabinoid-based treatments, today announced it has entered an agreement with The Sheba Fund for Health Services and Research, to perform a pre-clinical study for the evaluation of the Company's SCI-210 drug development program, a proprietary novel pharmaceutical preparation containing non-psychoactive cannabinoid cannabidiol (CBD)and palmitoylethanolamide (PEA) for the treatment of Status Epilepticus (SE).

The pre-clinical study that the Company expects to conduct is expected to investigate the potential advantage of its proprietary combination of SCI-210 by harnessing the "entourage effect" phenomenon, originally coined by Prof. Mechoulam. The effect of SCI-210 will be compared to CBD single treatment in animal model (mice) of SE.

SE is a common life threatening medical emergency characterized by an acute, prolonged epileptic seizure. SE can represent either the exacerbation of a pre-existing seizure or the initial manifestation of epilepsy. In order to avoid neurological sequelae, a timely treatment should be started. When the continuous seizure does not respond to conventional drug treatment, SE can pose serious life threatening risks.

In 2018, GW Pharmaceuticals' Epidiolex, a plant-based, pharmaceutical grade CBD extract was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of seizures associated with two rare and severe forms of epilepsy. SciSparc's study for SCI-210 previously demonstrated efficacy of SCI-210 as compared to the effect of CBD alone in an in-vitro hepatocytes model of fat accumulation, when the effect of CBD was enhanced

by the addition of PEA, lowering the required effective concentration of CBD. In this study, the Company hopes to demonstrate again the potential efficacy of SCI-210 over CBD alone on SE as well as on its neurological cognitive sequelae.

"We are very excited for the opportunity to continue testing our proprietary innovative drug candidate SCI-210 and are encouraged by the potential of the study to exhibit increased safety and efficacy over CBD alone in the treatment of status epilepticus," said Adi Zuloff-Shani, Ph.D., SciSparc's Chief Technologies Officer. "Due to the unique mechanism of action of SCI-210, we believe that it has the potential of reducing adverse-effects associated with high dose CBD-rich treatments and subsequently making a meaningful difference for patients," concluded Dr. Zuloff-Shani.

About SciSparc (OTCQB: SPRCY):

SciSparc Ltd. is a specialty clinical-stage pharmaceutical company led by an experienced team of senior executives and scientists. Our focus is on creating and enhancing a portfolio of technologies and assets based on cannabinoid pharmaceuticals. With this focus, the Company is currently engaged in the following drug development programs based on THC and/or non-psychoactive cannabidiol (CBD): SCI-110 (formerly THX-110) for the treatment of Tourette syndrome and for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea; SCI-160 (formerly THX-160) for the treatment of pain; and SCI-210 (formerly THX-210) for the treatment of autism spectrum disorder, SE and epilepsy. Please visit our website for more information at www.therapixbio.com , the content of which is not a part of this press release.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. For example, SciSparc is using forward-looking statements when it discusses its plans to continue developing and testing SCI-210, including its plans to conduct pre-clinical studies in SCI-210, and the potential efficacy of SCI-210 in treating SE. Historic results of scientific research and clinical and preclinical trials do not guarantee that the conclusions of future research or trials will suggest identical or even similar conclusions. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on SciSparc's current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties and actual results, performance or achievements of SciSparc could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release. The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this press release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in SciSparc's Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on June 15, 2020, and in subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as otherwise required by law, SciSparc disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise.

