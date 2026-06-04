Scispot Raises $8M Series A to Help Life Sciences Labs Move Faster

Already used by 100+ labs, the Kitchener-Waterloo company helps life sciences teams automate digital lab work, manage millions of samples, and keep lab operations traceable.

KITCHENER-WATERLOO, ON, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Scispot, the Canadian company behind the AI-native operating layer for modern labs, today announced an $8 million USD Series A led by Avenue Growth Partners, a Washington, DC-based investment firm.

Scispot is already used by 100+ labs across biotech, pharma, diagnostics, genomics, CRO/CDMO, bioproduction, biobanking, and testing workflows. The company supports 250+ instrument types, 1000+ experiments per month, and millions of samples across high-throughput labs.

Modern labs are under pressure to move faster, but much of their work is still split across disconnected instruments, spreadsheets, electronic lab notebooks, lab information management systems, scientific data systems, reports, dashboards, and manual handoffs. That creates a coordination gap. Teams spend time moving data, checking context, reconciling results, building reports, and making sure work can be traced. This slows experiments, decisions, and the path from lab work to real-world use.

Scispot gives labs one operating layer for that work. Permissions, audit trails, sample lineage, approvals, and human review are built in. The platform captures context as work happens, traces each step, automates routine digital work, and turns lab activity into structured, traceable data that teams and AI agents can use.

The same operating layer also matters as AI moves deeper into life sciences. For model builders, hyperscalers, and AI infrastructure providers, the hard problem in life sciences is not only compute or model access. It is access to a real-world lab context with built-in controls: sample lineage, instrument runs, protocol state, approvals, data provenance, exceptions, and human review. Scispot provides a model-agnostic context layer for labs, without forcing teams to lose control of their data or workflows.

"Future labs will not run on people stitching together instruments, spreadsheets, reports, and approval steps," said Guru Singh, founder and CEO of Scispot. "They will run on an operating layer that connects every sample, instrument run, workflow, result, approval, and decision as the work happens. Scispot has built that layer, so scientists stay in control while routine digital work runs in the background."

For regulated and sample-heavy labs, speed cannot come at the expense of traceability or control. Teams need permissions, audit trails, sample lineage, instrument context, and human review built into the workflow. Scispot helps those pieces work together, so labs can automate more digital work while keeping scientists and lab operators in control.

"The life sciences AI stack needs more than compute and models," said Brian Goldsmith, Founding Partner at Avenue Growth Partners. "It needs an execution layer that turns physical lab work into structured, traceable context. Scispot gives labs that layer, so AI agents can support real lab work with traceability and control."

Scispot's long-term vision is the self-driving lab: a lab where routine coordination, data capture, analysis, and reporting run automatically on an operating layer built for traceability, human review, and control. Scientists and lab operators retain control over judgment, review, validation, and sign-off.

Scispot is headquartered in Kitchener-Waterloo, Ontario, and is building global life sciences infrastructure from Canada. The company will use the round to grow its product, engineering, AI, implementation, and customer success teams, with a focus on adding high-skill roles in Canada while supporting life sciences customers across North America and globally.

"We are proud to build Scispot in Canada, with our roots in Kitchener-Waterloo," Singh added. "This is Canadian-developed life sciences software for labs around the world. This round helps us add high-skill jobs across Canada while supporting teams working on medicines, diagnostics, genomics, biomanufacturing, and scientific testing."

Scispot's media kit, including the announcement video, logo, and founder photos, is available here.

About Scispot

Scispot is the AI-native operating layer for self-driving labs. The Canadian-headquartered company helps biotech, diagnostics, pharma, CRO/CDMO, bioproduction, biobanking, and testing teams coordinate lab execution as work happens across instruments, samples, workflows, approvals, data, and AI agents. Life sciences teams use Scispot to replace manual handoffs with connected, traceable operations, so they can run experiments, manage samples, review results, and generate reports with less manual coordination. For more information, visit www.scispot.com.

About Avenue Growth Partners

Avenue Growth Partners is an early growth equity firm backing exceptional founders building category-defining vertical technology companies. The firm partners closely with management teams to help scale durable, category-winning businesses.

Learn more at www.avenuegp.com.

SOURCE Scispot