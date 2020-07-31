Scissor Sisters Announce Stream Of Their 2007 Concert At The O2 Arena In London August 1 At Noon Pacific Time

This exclusive concert stream will mark the debut digital appearance of Hurrah! A Year of Ta-Dah 's visual component in its entirety since it was released 13 years ago. Until now, only a truncated audio version of the 19-track concert existed on Spotify. Many fans are exploring new ways to entertain themselves at home, this reprise of Hurrah! A Year of Ta-Dah will give Scissor Sisters diehards — and the uninitiated — a reason to dance and have fun.

Scissor Sisters arrived on the New York scene as gender-blurring, sex-positive firebrands, burst onto the scene with their 2004 disco makeover of Pink Floyd's "Comfortably Numb." Their debut album Scissor Sisters reached number one in the UK and was the best-selling album of 2004, later certified platinum by the BPI, and earned them three BRIT Awards in 2005. In 2006, their follow up single "I Don't Feel Like Dancin'" hit No. 1 in England and, along with that year's Ta-Dah, which the track appeared on, vaulted them to superstardom and international accolades. In 2010, Scissor Sisters released Night Work, which peaked at No. 18 on the Billboard 200, and in 2012, they released Magic Hour, which featured guests like Kylie Minogue, Pharrell Williams and Azealia Banks.

The stream of the O2 concert will feature a donate button for the Trans Lifeline. Trans Lifeline is a trans-led 501(c)(3) non-profit organization offering direct emotional and financial support to trans people in crisis through their Hotline and Microgrants programs. They're for the trans community, by the trans community The Hotline was, and still is, the only service in the U.S. and Canada in which all operators are transgender. Because of the particularly vulnerable relationship transgender people have with police, it is also one of few services with a policy against non-consensual active rescue. Trans Lifeline also recognizes that some problems can't be solved by emotional support alone, which is why their Microgrants program gives trans people money to legally change their name and gender alongside specialized support for trans people who are imprisoned or detained.

Scissor Sisters, both as a band and individually, have remained intrinsically connected to the fringes of queer culture throughout their career, and in particular have continued to support the queer community in their hometown of New York City. As such, the Trans Lifeline is a charity close to their hearts and they are delighted to be spotlighting them. The collection and dispersal of the funds will be facilitated by YouTube's Giving program. Fans can donate to Trans Lifeline during the premiere and during the seven-day VOD (video on demand) period afterward.

Next Saturday, get on your dancing shoes and witness this band tear up a stage — and show fans how Scissor Sisters remain germane to the creative and social-justice landscape 13 years on.

Hurrah! A Year of Ta-Dah Track Listing

She's My Man I Can't Decide Tits on the Radio Laura Lights The Skins Contact High Take Your Mama Music Is the Victim Might Tell You Tonight The Other Side Comfortably Numb Kiss You Off Paul McCartney Land of a Thousand Words Filthy/Gorgeous Mary Return to Oz I Don't Feel Like Dancin'

