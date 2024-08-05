Scissors & Scotch Celebrates Second Annual National Men's Grooming Month, Elevating Men's Health and Grooming Standards

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Scissors & Scotch, the premium men's grooming brand famed for blending top-notch haircuts with a laid-back bar and lounge experience, is excited to celebrate its second annual National Men's Grooming Month this August. This initiative aims to elevate men's grooming standards, promote mental well-being, and support the global men's health movement, Movember Foundation. In 2023, Scissors & Scotch and its franchisees proudly donated over $20,000 to Movember from our inaugural Day of Giving.

Elevating Grooming Standards and Mental Health Awareness

National Men's Grooming Month is more than just a celebration of looking good. It's about championing the importance of self-care, mental health, and overall well-being for men. With 33 locations nationwide, Scissors & Scotch is committed to transforming grooming routines into opportunities for relaxation, refreshment, and confidence-building.

"Grooming shouldn't feel like a chore—it should be something you look forward to," said Erik Anderson, co-founder of Scissors & Scotch. "National Men's Grooming Month is our way of dedicating an entire month to help guys take a break, focus on themselves, and just feel great. Last year's success showed us just how much this matters, and we're excited to do even more this year."

Supporting the Movember Foundation

A cornerstone of this initiative is Scissors & Scotch's proud support of the Movember Foundation. Movember is dedicated to tackling some of the biggest health issues faced by men, including mental health, suicide prevention, prostate cancer, and testicular cancer.

On the last Monday in August, Scissors & Scotch will donate 25% of all sales across its locations to the Movember Foundation and will match this total donation. By booking a service on this day, clients will directly contribute to this pressing cause, helping to spark conversations, raise awareness, and fund groundbreaking projects that improve men's lives worldwide.

"Partnering with the Movember Foundation allows us to make a tangible impact on critical issues affecting men's health," Anderson continued. "We are committed to breaking down stigmas and supporting the mental and physical health of men everywhere."

Month-Long Celebrations and Offers

Throughout August, Scissors & Scotch will host a variety of events and promotions to celebrate National Men's Grooming Month:

Special Offers: New clients can enjoy a haircut for just $39 , while new members receive their first month free. Existing members benefit from a 50% discount on all grooming products throughout the month.

Join the Movement

Scissors & Scotch invites everyone to participate in National Men's Grooming Month. Whether you're a loyal member, an occasional visitor, or someone looking to experience premium grooming for the first time, this is the perfect opportunity to enjoy top-tier services while supporting an incredible cause.

About Scissors & Scotch

Scissors & Scotch is a premium men's grooming brand that creates an exceptional grooming experience by combining professional haircuts and shaves with a full-service bar and lounge. With a focus on quality, relaxation, and personalization, Scissors & Scotch has grown to 33 locations nationwide.

About the Movember Foundation

The Movember Foundation is the leading charity changing the face of men's health on a global scale, focusing on mental health, suicide prevention, prostate cancer, and testicular cancer. Since 2003, Movember has funded over 1,250 men's health projects around the world, challenging the status quo and transforming the way health services reach and support men.

For more information about National Men's Grooming Month or to book a service, visit scissorsscotch.com

