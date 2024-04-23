SciTec Awarded Contract for Cloud Based Command & Control Tracker Fusion

BOULDER, Colo., April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Department of the Air Force's Program Executive Office for Command, Control, Communications, and Battle Management (DAF PEO C3BM) awarded SciTec a task order for Cloud Based Command & Control (CBC2) Tracker Fusion under the Advanced Battle Management System (ABMS) indefinite quantity indefinite delivery (IDIQ) contract. The 3.5-year effort develops and integrates advanced multi-source data fusion capabilities as part of the Air Force's ABMS CBC2 program. The work enables tactical command and control within a modernized, scalable, and resilient cloud enterprise. SciTec will execute this effort as part of the integrated ABMS CBC2 Government/industry team, applying Agile development principles and working in a shared development environment to iteratively build, integrate, and field data fusion capabilities.

Dr. Stephanie Higgins, SciTec's portfolio lead for All Domain Solutions stated, "We are excited to join the team delivering critical technologies to the CBC2 system. The close collaboration between Government and industry on this program allows us to rapidly integrate, test, and extend our fusion application within an established cloud enterprise and dramatically speed delivery of these capabilities into operations."

SciTec will integrate a Minimum Viable Product (MVP) capability in 6 months into the CBC2 ecosystem. From there, SciTec will iteratively extend the MVP to onboard additional data feeds and tune performance to maximize warfighter advantage. The CBC2 Tracker Fusion product leverages SciTec's powerful cloud-native data fusion framework and automated Agile DevSecOps infrastructure.

SciTec's CBC2 Tracker Fusion effort supports the maturation, demonstration, and proliferation of data fusion capabilities across platforms and domains to enable Combined Joint All-Domain Command & Control (CJADC2) by applying sensor agnostic / open systems design, modern software development processes, and immersive warfighter/stakeholder engagement.

About SciTec: Headquartered in Princeton, NJ, SciTec, a non-traditional defense contractor and small business, provides research and development services focused on the advancement of remote sensing applications for national security and homeland defense. Work will be conducted in SciTec's App Factories in Boulder and Princeton.

SOURCE SCITEC INC