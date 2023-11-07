SciTech Development Announces Activation of First Three Clinical Trial Sites For its Lead Drug Candidate ST-001

Three major cancer research centers will be enrolling for ST-001 clinical trials.

GROSSE POINTE FARMS, Mich, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SciTech Development, LLC, today announced the finalization of agreements with Columbia University, the University of Southern California Keck Medicine, and the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center to host clinical trials for SciTech's new drug – ST-001 nanoFenretinide.  The current study is a Phase 1 trial in relapsed/refractory T-cell Non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

Earle Holsapple, CEO, SciTech Development, commented, "We understand the important role we play in innovative drug development and are extremely grateful to have the opportunity to work with these esteemed institutions on this clinical trial."

Columbia University School of Medicine

"The innovative clinical trials we offer are a key part of our fight against cancer. Clinical trials are medical research studies that involve volunteer participants and compare new treatments to existing treatments, allowing researchers and physicians to learn if they are better than what is currently being given to patients."  From the Columbia University School of Medicine website

University of Pittsburgh Medical Center

"For more than 30 years, our commitment to excellence in all aspects of cancer care has led to many life-changing efforts.  Our cancer researchers work with clinicians to quickly move the most promising research results from their labs into clinical trials.  This gives you early access to new and innovative cancer treatments throughout our UPMC Hillman Cancer Center network."  From the UPMC website

University of Southern California Keck Medical Center

Keck School of Medicine of USC faculty members lead and participate in many of the nation's largest multi-center clinical trials and studies.  Clinical trials contribute to finding new and better ways of treating diseases. From the USC Keck School of Medicine website

About the Clinical Trial

This Phase 1 trial will determine the safety profile, pharmacology, and maximum tolerated dose of ST-001, a fenretinide phospholipid suspension, for the treatment of T-cell Non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL).  Find out more about the trial and its inclusion/exclusion criteria here NCT04234048.

For More Information on SciTech:

Contact: Earle Holsapple
Email: [email protected]

About ST-001
Through a combination of innovative science and advanced nanotechnology, SciTech has developed ST-001 nanoFenretinide, a patented nanoparticle formulation to solve bioavailability challenges, avoid triglyceride toxicity, and optimize therapeutic efficacy.  ST-001 is clinical trial-ready for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma (a form of Non-Hodgkin lymphoma).

About SciTech Development
SciTech Development, LLC is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that has developed a powerful, new drug Delivery Platform (SDP) that will revolutionize how safe and promising, yet challenged drugs, can be delivered to kill cancer.  SciTech's lead drug candidate, ST-001 nanoFenretinide, combines SDP and the drug fenretinide as a new drug product with potentially broad effectiveness in many cancers. 

For more information about the Company, please visit:  www.SciTechSDP.com

SOURCE SciTech Development

