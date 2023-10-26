SciTech Development Announces The Formation of a Distinguished Medical Advisory Board With Top Oncology Specialists

News provided by

SciTech Development

26 Oct, 2023, 10:00 ET

GROSSE POINTE FARMS, Mich., Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SciTech Development, LLC, today announced the formation of a distinguished and independent medical advisory board (MAB) comprised of key opinion leaders and world-renowned experts in T-Cell Lymphomas and hematological malignancies. The board will provide strategic and clinical advice for SciTech's outreach and education initiatives within the oncology community.

Continue Reading
SciTech Medical Advisory Board
SciTech Medical Advisory Board

"SciTech is excited and incredibly proud that this world-class group of medical experts will assist us with innovative insights that enable us to bring ST-001 to patients who have limited options in their cancer treatments," said President and Managing Partner Earle Holsapple. "The clarity they bring in understanding the clinical needs of patients will serve to guide us through the commencement of our phase 1 clinical trial and through our subsequent expedited clinical program."

The three medical advisors appointed to the board are Madeleine Duvic, M.D., Larisa Geskin, M.D., and Ajay Gopal, M.D.

Madeleine Duvic, MD – "The development of ST-001 is exciting because this new drug holds the promise of improved bioavailability, leading to increased efficacy with low toxicity."

Dr. Duvic is a Professor of Medicine and Dermatology practices in Houston, Texas, and holds the Blanche Bender Endowed Chair of Research. Her clinical research includes translational/molecular studies leading to improved therapies for cutaneous T-cell lymphomas. She has written over 500 peer-reviewed papers and a book on Retinoids. She participated in the development of topical and oral tazarotene and bexarotene which both received FDA approval.

Larisa J. Geskin, MD, FAAD - "I am thrilled to support SciTech's innovative approach to cancer therapeutics. SciTech's patented nanoparticle platform, SDP, enhances the effectiveness and safety of fenretinide, which has shown promise in treating patients with incurable cutaneous lymphomas in preliminary studies. SciTech's flagship product, ST-001, stands out for its ability to deliver therapeutic doses without toxic side effects, greatly benefiting our patients."

Dr. Geskin is a Professor of Dermatology (in Medicine, Division of Hematology-Oncology) at Columbia University Medical Center and the Director of the Comprehensive Cutaneous Oncology Center at the Columbia University Department of Dermatology. Dr. Geskin serves as the Immediate Past-President of the International Society for Cutaneous Lymphomas (ISCL), the Secretary-Treasurer of the US Cutaneous Lymphomas Consortium (USCLC), and the Founding Chair of the New York Cutaneous Lymphoma Consortium (NYCLC), among her many other responsibilities.

Ajay K. Gopal, MD - "Based on the encouraging preclinical data from a variety of laboratories, our observed tolerability of fenretinide, and the unmet need in a spectrum of malignancies novel formulations such as ST-001 nanoFenretinide are certainly worthy of further investigation."

Dr. Gopal received his undergraduate degree from Duke University and his MD from Emory University. He completed his internal medicine training at Duke University School of Medicine and his oncology training at the University of Washington and Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center, where he currently holds an endowed chair and serves as a Professor and Clinical Research Director for Hematologic Malignancies. Dr. Gopal has over 2 decades of experience in the development of novel therapies for lymphoma, as reflected by over 200 publications in the field, including the first translational and clinical trial data evaluating fenretinide in lymphoma. 

Contact: Earle Holsapple
Email: [email protected]

About SciTech Development

SciTech Development, LLC is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that has developed a patented nanoparticle drug delivery platform (SDP) that maximizes the bioavailability of water-insoluble therapeutics. SciTech's lead drug candidate, ST-001 nanoFenretinide, combines SDP and the drug fenretinide as a new drug product with potentially broad effectiveness in many cancers. 

For more information about the Company, please visit: https://ww.SciTechSDP.com

SOURCE SciTech Development

Also from this source

SciTech Readies for First-In-Human Trial with Clinical Supply of ST-001 nanoFenretinide

SciTech Readies for First-In-Human Trial with Clinical Supply of ST-001 nanoFenretinide

SciTech announced today that it has successfully manufactured the clinical supply of its lead drug candidate, ST-001 nanoFenretinide, to initiate its ...
SciTech Development Raises $2.73 Million in Oversubscribed Financing Round to Advance Clinical Trials for Cancer Treatment

SciTech Development Raises $2.73 Million in Oversubscribed Financing Round to Advance Clinical Trials for Cancer Treatment

SciTech Development today announced it has closed a $2.73M funding round, led by several prominent life science investors to advance clinical trials...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Biotechnology

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Clinical Trials & Medical Discoveries

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.