SciTech Development Raises $2.73 Million in Oversubscribed Financing Round to Advance Clinical Trials for Cancer Treatment

News provided by

SciTech Development

07 Jun, 2023, 10:00 ET

-- Financing Provides for the Advancement of Clinical Trials –

GROSSE POINTE FARMS, Mich., June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SciTech Development today announced it has closed a $2.73M funding round, led by several prominent life science investors to advance clinical trials for Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma and Small Cell Lung Cancer. 

SciTech's capital investment is led by life science investors Storm Lake Capital (SLC), HRN Family Office, The National Foundation for Cancer Research (NFCR), along with Pointe Angels and other accredited investors. This funding round will accelerate SciTech's first clinical trials of ST-001 nanoFenretinide for the treatment of T-Cell Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma. In addition, SciTech is commencing a second $3M Convertible Note Round (CNR), and a $14M Series A raise as the Company approaches the dosing of the first set of patients in the upcoming clinical trials.

"HRN family office focuses on investing in the Biotech and MedTech sectors, with a focus on the oncology and therapeutics space. We believe SciTech's dedication to developing cancer treatments for patients, combined with their utilization of advanced nanotechnology, make them an attractive partner for companies seeking to expand their oncology pipelines," said Salvatore M. Buscemi, CEO, and Co-Founding Partner at HRN, LLC. "SciTech has a remarkable team, and their journey has been incredible. We're proud to have supported them from day one. With this new group of institutional investors and their strong track record in life sciences, we believe there's no limit to what SciTech can accomplish."

ST-001 is SciTech's patented, nanoparticle-formulated lead drug candidate, which has achieved a breakthrough in solving the bioavailability issues of the drug fenretinide without system-related toxicities. Drug shipment of ST-001 is expected in Q3 2023, with initial trials set to begin shortly thereafter. (ClinicalTrials.gov Identifier: NCT04234048). A Phase 1 clinical trial for Small Cell Lung Cancer will follow immediately after the T-Cell Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma trial.

"We've been overwhelmed by the interest from the investor community and are glad to welcome some incredible investors to join us as we take the next major leap. Our investors clearly understand the magnitude of our Phase 1a/b trials and the speed at which we're moving to get ST-001 to patients with cancer. Every minute counts," said Earle Holsapple, President of SciTech Development. "We are confident that our relationships with current and future investors will grow as we move forward, not only with ST-001 but with other drugs in our pipeline."

About SciTech Development
SciTech Development LLC is a specialty pharmaceutical company that has developed a patented nanoparticle drug delivery platform (SDP) that maximizes the bioavailability of water-insoluble therapeutics. SciTech's lead drug candidate, ST-001 nanoFenretinide, combines the delivery system with fenretinide as a broadly applicable cancer-fighting drug. ST-001 has FDA Investigational New Drug (IND) approval and Orphan Drug designation. More information about SciTech can be found at www.SciTechSDP.com

SOURCE SciTech Development

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.