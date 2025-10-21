SciTech Development Strengthens Leadership Team with Appointment of Dr. Peter Littrup as Medical Director and Joseph Kraus to Advisory Board

New appointments bolster clinical and financial leadership as SciTech advances its Series A financing and oncology trial expansion.

DETROIT, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SciTech Development, Inc., a clinical-stage oncology company advancing nanotechnology-enabled cancer therapeutics, today announced the appointment of two distinguished professionals to its leadership team: Peter Littrup, M.D., as Medical Director for Solid Tumors, and Joseph Kraus to its Advisory Board.

Dr. Peter Littrup Joins as Medical Director for Solid Tumors

Dr. Littrup is a pioneer in interventional oncology, bringing more than 30 years of experience in radiology, oncology, and image-guided cancer therapies. He previously served as Director of Image-Guided Therapies at the Karmanos Cancer Institute and as Professor of Radiology and Oncology at Wayne State University. He is currently a full professor at University of Rochester, New York and previously at Brown University in Rhode Island. He is a recognized thought leader in minimally invasive cancer treatments, and has authored over 50 patents and over 130 scientific publications in cancer Imaging and ablation technologies.

At SciTech, Dr. Littrup will guide clinical strategy and trial design for the company's lead therapeutic candidate, ST-001 nanoFenretinide™, as it advances into solid tumor indications.

"Dr. Littrup's expertise in translational oncology and image-guided therapies brings enormous value as we expand ST-001's reach across solid tumor cancers," said Earle Holsapple, CEO of SciTech Development. "His leadership will accelerate our clinical roadmap and help unlock broader therapeutic potential for our platform."

Joseph Kraus, J.D., Appointed to Advisory Board

SciTech also announced the appointment of Mr. Joseph Kraus, Vice President of Legal at Johnstone Supply, a $4-billion national distribution company with over 450 locations across the U.S. and Canada. Mr. Kraus oversees corporate governance, mergers and acquisitions, compliance, and strategic risk management.

At SciTech, he will advise on corporate structure and financing strategies as the company actively advances its Series A funding and continues its clinical trial expansion.

"Joe's experience in managing complex legal and financial operations across multiple jurisdictions will be invaluable as SciTech scales," said Andrew Stumpf, CFO of SciTech Development. "His guidance will strengthen our foundation for growth and investor confidence."

Commitment to Innovation and Leadership

These appointments reinforce SciTech's unwavering commitment to innovation and leadership, bringing top medical, legal, and financial expertise to accelerate the clinical advancement of ST-001 nanoFenretinide™.

About SciTech Development

SciTech Development, Inc. is an oncology-focused clinical-stage pharmaceutical company using its patented nanotechnology delivery platform to improve drug bioavailability and therapeutic safety. Its lead candidate, ST-001 nanoFenretinide™, a first-in-class therapeutic currently in clinical trials for T-cell Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, has demonstrated a strong safety profile and promising efficacy. ST-001 is now advancing toward a Small Cell Lung Cancer trial and shows potential across multiple cancer types — offering hope for more effective and accessible treatment options.

For more information, visit www.SciTechSDP.com

Media Contact:

Phil Robertson

SciTech Development, Inc.

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (313) 572-0910

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements, which involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied due to factors including clinical trial outcomes, regulatory decisions, competitive developments, and funding availability.

SOURCE SciTech Development, Inc.