SciTech Development Welcomes John Chapman to the Strategic Advisory Board as Senior Financial Advisor

DETROIT, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SciTech Development, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on innovative cancer therapeutics, is pleased to announce the addition of John Chapman, CPA, to its Strategic Advisory Board. Mr. Chapman will serve as Senior Financial Advisor, bringing his vast expertise in financial strategy and the pharmaceutical sector to help guide SciTech's continued growth and innovation.

Mr. Chapman was a Senior Partner at KPMG where he was a member of the Board of Directors for KPMG LLP and KPMG Americas. His career at KPMG included serving as Global Chair of the firm's Pharmaceuticals Practice and as Global Lead Partner, working closely with multinational corporations such as Pfizer, Hoechst AG, and PepsiCo. John's distinguished career includes advising C-suite executives and boards on complex financial matters, including SEC reporting, initial public offerings, mergers and acquisitions, accounting for business combinations including the valuation of acquired intangibles. He is also recognized as a Financial Expert by the SEC.

"I am delighted to be joining SciTech Development as a part of their Strategic Advisory Board," said Chapman. "SciTech has an exceptionally talented management team, along with an impressive medical and strategic advisory board. The company's patented lead drug, ST-001 nanoFenretinide, has the potential to revolutionize cancer care and bring hope to cancer patients. I am eager to contribute to SciTech's efforts to bring innovative, life-saving treatments to market."

ST-001 is a patented, aqueous suspension of nanoparticles that contain fenretinide within specially formulated phospholipid bilayers, designed to enhance the drug's bioavailability, delivery, and potential efficacy for cancer treatment. SciTech is currently in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of T-Cell Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma.

"With his deep knowledge of the pharmaceutical industry and experience in strategic financial advisory roles, John's insights will be invaluable as SciTech Development advances its lead drug, ST-001, and its cutting-edge drug delivery platform," said Earle Holsapple, CEO of SciTech Development. "John's appointment underscores the company's focus on sustainable financial growth and innovation in the industry."

ABOUT SCITECH DEVELOPMENT, INC.

SciTech Development, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to the development of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. SciTech is focused on advancing its clinical programs to bring innovative and effective cancer treatments to patients worldwide.

