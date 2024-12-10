SCITECH DEVELOPMENT WELCOMES KEN MASSEY PH.D, AS STRATEGIC OPERATIONS ADVISOR

DETROIT, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SciTech Development is thrilled to welcome Ken Massey, Ph.D., as Strategic Operations Advisor. With a wealth of experience in drug development, Dr. Massey has played a pivotal role in multiple programs leading to successful FDA New Drug Applications. His expertise further enhances SciTech's leadership team.

Currently serving as Senior Director of Venture Development and Adjunct Professor of Pharmacology at Wayne State University (WSU), Dr. Massey has a distinguished career that spans academia, the pharmaceutical industry, and venture development. Prior to his tenure at WSU, Dr. Massey held key positions at Pfizer, where he was a scientist and director in the clinical cardiovascular group. During his time there, he oversaw the scientific and operational aspects of multiple drug development programs and accumulated experience across all phases of drug development, culminating in FDA approval.

Dr. Massey's impressive career also includes his role as assistant professor at the University of Michigan Medical School, holding joint appointments in Anesthesiology and Pharmacology, as well as his time as managing director of LifeLine Ventures.

"I am excited to join the talented SciTech Development team as the Strategic Operations Advisor. I look forward to contributing to the company's growth and success by driving operational excellence and supporting our strategic initiatives. I have been familiar with SciTech and its lead compound, ST-001, for many years and embrace this opportunity as it moves through clinical studies towards approval." said Massey. "More importantly, there is the potential to expand SciTech's oncology portfolio with additional indications, along with the long-term goal of offering safe and effective treatments for patients dealing with metastatic diseases."

"With Dr. Massey's appointment, SciTech continues to strengthen its capabilities in strategic planning and operational execution as we move forward with our clinical studies and pipeline expansion," said Earle Holsapple, CEO of SciTech. "The company remains committed to developing innovative solutions that address the need to provide new therapeutics and better outcomes for patients facing difficult-to-treat cancers. We are grateful that Dr. Massey has joined our team. His comprehensive expertise will be invaluable to SciTech as the company advances its portfolio and prepares for future growth."

About ST-001 nanoFenretinide (ST-001)

ST-001, SciTech's lead drug candidate, is a patented nanoparticle formulation of fenretinide and biocompatible phospholipids, allowing for the rapid infusion (IV) of high-dose fenretinide. ST-001 solves bioavailability challenges, avoids triglyceride toxicity of prior formulations, and optimizes therapeutic efficacy. SciTech is currently in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of T-Cell Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma and subtypes. ST-001 represents a novel therapeutic approach for targeting difficult-to-treat cancers, utilizing patented methods to improve drug safety and efficacy profiles while optimizing treatment outcomes.

About SciTech Development

SciTech Development, Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company based in Michigan. With world-class leadership, SciTech is focused on bringing innovative, affordable, and effective cancer treatments to patients worldwide. For more information about SciTech Development, please visit www.SciTechSDP.com.

