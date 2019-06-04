Sciton® Promotes Two Leaders, Fast Tracking Success In Strategic Roles

PALO ALTO, Calif., June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sciton®, a leading manufacturer of high-quality laser and light systems in the aesthetic medical market, today announced two promotions to key roles within the company. Bryant Wong was named Vice President of Finance and Emma Haaland was promoted to Global Director of Customer Service.

Following the recent launch of Sciton's exciting JOULE X platform, Bryant and Emma will lead their respective teams and the company into an era of enthusiastic growth through proven sales guidance and unmatched customer service.

Sciton not only takes pride in offering the industry leading laser and light technologies, but also in delivering five-star customer service to its physician partners. Satisfied customers are essential to Sciton's stability, growth and reputation.

An eight-year Sciton veteran, Mrs. Haaland enthusiastically takes responsibility for this vital role with pristine attention to detail, the ability to meet competing deadlines in a fast-past climate, ensuring that customer needs are consistently being met. Her strategic plan will deliver a stronger, more agile and capable global service department.

"Happy customers are Sciton's priority," says Jim Hobart, Sciton CEO. "Our customers have developed a great deal of respect and gratitude for Emma's efforts on their behalf. Emma and her team treat each customer with the utmost respect and gives their full attention to each and every case." This customer satisfaction shows 2018 marked the most revenue in company history and the second consecutive year with double-digit year over year growth.

Mr. Wong's well-earned promotion to Vice President of Finance recognizes financial achievements over his two pivotal years as the leader of the finance department. He applies his know-how from nearly 12 years with PricewaterhouseCoopers and Deloitte Consulting in multiple CFO roles and brings a wealth of knowledge to Sciton. Mr. Wong not only ensures that Sciton is profitable and growing, but also believes in continued education, having received his BA in Economics from the University of Pennsylvania, his MBA from the University of Notre Dame and certificates and completed coursework in leadership and business from Harvard and Cornell.

"Balancing our dreams, ideas and investments while also delivering profits and maintaining a strong cash reserve is a tough job," shares Aaron Burton, COO. "Bryant manages to do all of this while still infusing enthusiasm, energy and laughter into the finance department. We are lucky to have him."

ABOUT SCITON

Sciton is committed to providing best-in-class laser and light solutions for medical professionals who want superior durability, performance and value. Sciton offers superior medical devices for laser-assisted lipolysis, fractional and full-coverage skin resurfacing, hair removal, phototherapy, wrinkle reduction, treatment of vascular and pigmented lesions, scar reduction, and acne. For more information, and a complete listing of Sciton systems, visit www.Sciton.com.

