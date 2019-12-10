Sciton's Recent User Summit Held In Dallas Broke New Records

PALO ALTO, Calif., Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sciton®, a leading manufacturer of high-quality laser and light systems in the medical market, held their annual User Summit November 16-17th in Dallas, TX for a sold out crowd of 500 attendees with the most diverse global faculty to date. Among the guest speakers were Dr. Jill Waibel, Dr. Jason Pozner, Dr. Patrick Bitter, Jr., Dr. Jason Emer and Dr. Jay Burns.

According to Aaron Burton, Chief Operating Officer, "We thrive on the loyalty and passion that our customer base has for our award-winning brands and technologies. As an organization we take great pride in building the most desired and durable laser systems available in the industry today. With 95% of the systems we have ever made still in active clinical application, we are very unique in our commitment to only offer the aesthetic marketplace devices that will truly last the lifetime of a practice. We continue to show our commitment to our customers, employees and the patients who are positively impacted by the results-oriented treatments we offer worldwide with direct operations in the United States, Canada, Japan, Australia and distributor partners in more than 45 countries. Since 1997, our privately held and employee owned company continues to share with its Sciton family by providing quarter over quarter profit sharing checks."

The laser, energy and light-based aesthetic industry has seen notable volatility in recent years with a heightened level of mergers and acquisitions activity that has been largely deleterious to the customers and employees of once prominent organizations. This drive towards consolidation and private equity has a negative impact on the end user and physician community that own and operate these devices.

"At Sciton we are very different than our publicly traded counterparts and private equity driven competitors. This starts and ends with our devotion to our people. We view our customers as family and we treat them as such. Our pride for our people extends beyond our customer base to our employees across every layer of our organization. We value our Sciton Family and are proud to have the highest tenured and most highly regarded professionals in the space today. We know that when we put our customers first we ultimately win. The customer experience is paramount at Sciton and every day we go above and beyond to surround our owners with the highest quality educational and value driven resources available in the aesthetic marketplace. This is evident in our approach to hiring, training and retaining the best talent in the industry," says Robb Brindley, VP North American Sales and Board Member. "After nearly two decades of personal service at Sciton I can tell you first hand that we attract and retain like-minded business professionals that thrive in our culture of gratitude and giving selflessly to help others succeed. We know that when you combine great people with award winning brands built on sensational technology, you are truly unstoppable." Brindley goes on to state, "Our commitment to making the best begins in Silicon Valley where all of our products are still developed and manufactured in the U.S. to this day. From the moment we opened our doors until now we have not relented on our passion to do everything necessary to create resilient solutions that delight our customers and stand the test of time. We pride ourselves in achieving the highest customer satisfaction in the industry and we are very proud of our brands and the opportunity they afford our practitioners to flourish."

In fact, their technologies also continue to deliver high patient satisfaction as reported on RealSelf.com and RealPatientRatings.com. Sciton also ranks among the highest companies in employee satisfaction, 4.8 stars out of 5 on GlassDoor.

At the 2019 User Summit, Sciton further demonstrated their premium on advancing their people with the public announcement of the newest addition to their executive leadership team with Lacee J. Naik being promoted to the position of Vice President of Marketing and Public Relations. Lacee has been with Sciton for more than 6 years and has been in the medical industry for 13 years, and specifically the aesthetics industry for 10 years. Lacee has spent time in all areas of marketing from launching successful products as a product manager, to event and tradeshow management, to PR and Social Media management. Lacee takes great honor in developing not only the marketing team, but partnering with Sales and every department within the organization. She is also an active advisor to the Sciton Board of Directors.

"I am so proud to be part of such a diverse and close-knit team. I truly enjoy coming to work every day and cannot wait to see what the future holds for Sciton," stated Lacee J. Naik. "As an employee owned and customer focused company, we continue to demonstrate our commitment to developing high quality devices for our physician and medspa partners worldwide," she added.

Sciton is committed to partnering for success. With a very successful 2019, Sciton is looking forward to continued success in 2020.

Sciton is committed to providing best-in-class laser and light solutions for medical professionals who want superior durability, performance and value. Sciton offers superior medical devices for laser-assisted lipolysis, fractional and full-coverage skin resurfacing, hair removal, phototherapy, wrinkle reduction, treatment of vascular and pigmented lesions, scar reduction, and acne. For more information, and a complete listing of Sciton systems, visit www.Sciton.com.

