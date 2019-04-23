scitrain Celebrates 15th Anniversary

CANTON, Ohio, April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- scitrain, the global expert in behavioral leadership development and human resources solutions, celebrates 15 years of improving companies and leaders. Since 2004, scitrain has been a trusted partner to many organizations varying in size and industry by delivering high-impact programs that align with organizational strategies and objectives.

"One of the greatest challenges organizations face is to understand the true learning agility, motivation and competency level of their leaders. We have developed a scientific way to understand someone's behavior through validated methods so that we can affect change professionally and personally," said Chad Luxenberg, chief executive officer of scitrain.

scitrain's solutions include talent selection, leadership development and assessment, training and coaching. As a result of their customization abilities and customer-centric approach, scitrain is expecting continued growth.

"We have expanded primarily from referral because we are passionate about making a meaningful difference in the lives of our clients," said Luxenberg. "We will continue to develop new, innovative solutions to better prepare the world's leaders for the challenges they face in this rapidly evolving world."

Luxenberg and his partner, Joachim Stempfle, have grown scitrain from its humble beginnings working out of Luxenberg's Jeep to a team spanning across eight countries.

The company recently opened offices in Egypt and Mauritius to better serve their clients in Africa and the Middle East. scitrain also has a presence throughout the United States, Brazil, Germany, Poland, Hong Kong and India.

