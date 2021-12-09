Sciwind Biosciences Completes Enrollment in Phase 2 Clinical Trial of XW003 in Type 2 Diabetes Patients

HANGZHOU, China and SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sciwind Biosciences Co., Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing innovative therapies to treat metabolic disease, today announced the completion of patient enrollment in its Phase 2 clinical trial of XW003 in type 2 diabetes patients in China. XW003 is a novel, long-lasting glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) peptide analog optimized for improved biological activity, cost-effective manufacturing, and once weekly dosing. It has been shown to be safe and well tolerated, and induced dose-dependent weight reductions in healthy volunteers in a Phase 1 clinical trial that was completed earlier this year in Australia.

The Phase 2 study is a multi-center, randomized, placebo-controlled clinical trial conducted in China in approximately 144 patients with type 2 diabetes. Patients are divided into three study cohorts and treated with varying doses of XW003 for 20 weeks with a 5-week follow-up period. The objective of the study is to evaluate the safety, tolerability and treatment effects of XW003 in diabetic patients. In addition to the Phase 2 clinical trial, XW003 is also being evaluated in an international, multi-center, Phase 2 study in non-diabetic patients with obesity.

"We are very pleased to be able to complete patient enrollment of the Phase 2 clinical trial in diabetic patients in China. I would like to thank our clinical team and the study investigators who worked tirelessly to achieve this important development milestone ahead of schedule for XW003. Our utmost gratitude also goes to the patents who are participating in the trial," said Dr. Hai Pan, founder and CEO of Sciwind. "We look forward to receiving top-line results from this clinical trial in the second half of 2022, as well as results from other on-going studies of XW003, as we continue the development of XW003, both alone and in combination with other drug classes, for the treatment of various metabolic diseases, including obesity, diabetes and NASH."

About Sciwind

Sciwind Biosciences is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on discovering and developing innovative therapies to treat metabolic disease. Its product pipeline consists of potentially first-in-class and best-in-class drug candidates. Sciwind has developed multiple proprietary technologies, including oral peptide and inhaled protein therapeutics delivery platforms and identified a series of drug candidates based on these core platform technologies. For more information, visit www.sciwindbio.com.

SOURCE Hangzhou Sciwind Biosciences Co., Ltd.