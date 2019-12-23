SCL Health Announces Partnership With Empiric Health

SCL Health will benefit from Empiric Health's unique combination of clinical knowledge and proprietary technology to capture relevant clinical data and analytics using machine learning and artificial intelligence. With access to thousands of data points grouped in easy-to-understand cohorts, our clinical teams, including employees and providers, will have data to inform the ongoing dialogue on how to improve the surgical planning processes and further reduce variation in care and cost. Through this work, SCL Health will continue to make a positive impact in the lives of the patients and communities we serve.

"I am excited about our partnership with Empiric Health, as the data made available through Empiric Health assists our providers in overcoming the traditional problem of surgical data variation due to individual patient differences," said Simon Payne, MD, Chief Medical Officer, Clinical and Operational Transformation for SCL Health. "Openly sharing data that our providers and surgeons trust affords us a tremendous opportunity to evaluate variability, to continue our commitment to enhancing our quality excellence, including improvements in surgical quality and perioperative efficiency, and to ultimately reduce surgical cost."

"We are proud to partner with SCL Health and continue to support their commitment to delivering safe, high-quality, effective care to every patient, every time, everywhere," said Rick Adam, Chief Executive Officer for Empiric Health. "We look forward to a successful partnership that will have benefits for patients and providers for many years to come."

Our collaboration with Empiric Health is just one of the many ways SCL Health continues to find innovative solutions to transform how we bring high-quality and affordable care to our patients.

About SCL Health:

SCL Health is a faith-based, nonprofit healthcare organization dedicated to improving the health of the people and communities we serve, especially those who are poor and vulnerable. Founded by the Sisters of Charity of Leavenworth in 1864, our $2.6 billion health network provides comprehensive, coordinated care through eight hospitals, more than 100 physician clinics, and home health, hospice, mental health and safety-net services primarily in Colorado and Montana. We relentlessly focus on delivering safe, high-quality, effective care to every patient, every time, everywhere. In 2018, SCL Health invested $242 million in community benefit—9 cents of every dollar we earn—to support health improvement in our communities. To learn more about SCL Health, visit www.sclhealth.org.

About Empiric Health

Empiric Health is an analytics-enabled service company that focuses on identifying unwarranted clinical variation, improving patient outcomes and increasing the affordability of surgery. We combine powerful evidence-based data and clinician-to-clinician dialogue to produce results. Empiric differentiates with a proprietary comparative analytics methodology, coupled with Natural Language Processing, Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence in order to reduce clinical variation, so that care providers can understand and optimize for high-value care. Empiric was formed by Intermountain Healthcare with assistance from Oxeon. For more information, visit www.empirichealth.com .

