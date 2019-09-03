SCL Health Announces Precision Oncology Partnership With Strata Oncology

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SCL Health continues to build on its commitment to person-centered care and transforming the patient experience through innovative and cutting-edge cancer care. Strata Oncology, Inc. is a precision medicine company dedicated to transforming cancer care by building a platform to systematize precision oncology across a network of health systems. By partnering with the Strata Precision Oncology Network™ (the Network), SCL Health will be able to provide the benefits of the latest technology and clinical research in precision oncology to patients across Colorado and Montana.

Through the Network, SCL Health patients will benefit from Strata's precision oncology platform and comprehensive treatment program for personalized cancer care. Eligible cancer patients will have access to routine tumor molecular profiling, rapid interpretation of test results and the ability to participate in local precision therapy clinical trials.

"As our understanding of cancer becomes more complex, the advent of targeted therapies and immune-based therapies allow us to look at the genes that drive cancer. This has led to a whole new class of medications that enable us to treat cancer in a more precise way with potentially fewer side effects," said Alan Miller, MD, Chief Medical Director of Oncology and Associate Chief Medical Director of Clinical Research for SCL Health. "In order to leverage these new treatments, we need to characterize the cancer right down to its genetic roots. As part of the Network, we are able to offer this characterization at no cost to the patient and the results will ultimately inform a more precise treatment plan."

SCL Health is dedicated to empowering cancer patients through providing access to proven therapies and the latest scientifically-proven outcomes. SCL Health is one of two health systems in Colorado and the only health system in Montana to be part of the Strata Precision Oncology Network™. This partnership will transform how patients find and access cutting-edge, quality cancer care in the Colorado-Montana region.

Media Contact:

Britta Robinson

Communications Director

303-813-5242

Britta.Robinson@SCLHealth.org

SOURCE SCL Health

Related Links

www.sclhealth.org

