SCL Health Enhances Patient-Provider Experiences and Maximizes EHR Value with Nuance Dragon Ambient eXperience

BURLINGTON, Mass., Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUAN) today announced that SCL Health has deployed the Nuance® Dragon® Ambient eXperience ™ (DAX™) solution as part of an initiative to expand digital patient engagement, empower physicians with automated clinical documentation, and maximize the value of its electronic health record (EHR) system as a platform for innovation.

SCL Health uses Nuance DAX in telehealth and in-person exams for cardiology, orthopedics, and primary care. Providers and patients talk about symptoms, diagnoses, and treatments as the system captures, contextualizes, and documents the interaction in the EHR with the patient's consent.

"Nuance DAX is a prime example of how we are using innovation to deliver excellent patient experiences and improve provider satisfaction with technology that allows providers to focus on patient care. It also allows us to use the full value of our EHR as a platform to improve care quality, access, and costs," said Craig Richardville, Senior Vice President, Chief Information and Digital Officer at SCL Health. "The Nuance ambient clinical intelligence solution directly addresses our top priorities because it works in multiple clinical settings, significantly improves clinical documentation and EHR access, and gives patients more of a voice throughout their healthcare journey."

SCL Health is a faith-based, nonprofit healthcare organization dedicated to improving the health of the people and communities it serves in Colorado and Montana, especially the poor and vulnerable. Founded by the Sisters of Charity of Leavenworth in 1864, its $2.8 billion health network provides comprehensive, coordinated care through eight hospitals, more than 150 physician clinics, and home health, hospice, mental health, and safety-net services. In 2019, SCL Health invested 9 percent of revenue or $255 million to support health improvement in its communities.

"To be truly effective, digital health innovations must enable patients to fully engage in their care, serve physicians with clinical intelligence at the point of care while reducing administrative burdens, and maximize the value of health system investments in their EHRs," said Diana Nole, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Healthcare at Nuance. "That is why innovation leaders at SCL Health and at health systems and medical practices across the U.S. are deploying Nuance DAX. It directly addresses healthcare's Quadruple Aim of enhancing patient experiences, improving community health, reducing costs, and improving the work lives of healthcare providers."

Nuance DAX extends the proven power of Nuance Dragon Medical , named the #1 Best in KLAS conversational AI speech-recognition solution and trusted by over 550,000 physicians globally, to create a fully voice-enabled and ambient exam room environment. The system securely captures the complete patient story with patient consent and automatically creates detailed clinical notes from multi-party conversations during on-site and virtual encounters. As a result, physicians have recognized the following benefits based on a recent survey of Nuance DAX users: 70 percent reduction in feelings of burnout and fatigue, 50 percent time savings when documenting care, and seven minutes saved per encounter on average. Additionally, 83 percent of patients say their physicians are more personable and conversational and 81 percent of patients say their physician is more focused during their visits.

To learn more about Nuance DAX, please click here .

