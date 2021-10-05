SCL Health Partners with Luna to Provide At-Home Outpatient Physical Therapy in Denver Area

DENVER, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Luna, the leading provider of on-demand physical therapy, today announced a partnership with SCL Health to deliver outpatient rehabilitation care in the home setting throughout the greater Denver service area. Via the partnership with Luna, SCL Health patients will conveniently schedule and receive physical therapy in the comfort of their own home.

As an extension of SCL Health's outpatient physical therapy clinics in the Denver area, patients will gain the opportunity to use Luna's technology platform to request an appointment and then be matched to a local therapist based on specialty, geography, schedule, and other factors.

"The Luna platform enables SCL Health to extend the reach of our physical therapy services, making them more convenient and accessible to patients who prefer the delivery of care to them at home," said Tajquah Hudson, Chief Strategy and Growth Officer, SCL Health.

Therapists using the Luna platform create individualized care plans for each patient, communicate with the patient between appointments, prescribe exercises, and track overall recovery. The same therapist will work with the patient until the end of the treatment plan, ensuring consistent and quality care.

"The status quo in physical therapy is not working for most patients," said Palak Shah, co-founder and head of clinical operations at Luna. "Physical therapy is often just as important as the procedure itself, so patients who do not complete their treatment plan are at increased risk of poor outcomes. They are often forced to wait too long before starting their physical therapy care, and 70 percent never complete their full treatment plan. We are proud to work with SCL Health to help them ensure that their patients have access to quality care when and where they need it."

Luna seamlessly matches patients to a therapist based on specialty, geography, schedules, and other factors through its technology platform. Luna's broad network of local physical therapists provides the same high-quality care in the home that might be administered in a traditional clinic. Therapists will visit the patient at the time and location of the patient's choosing, and the same physical therapist will treat the patient for the entire treatment plan. Between visits, patients can use the Luna platform to communicate with therapists, set next appointment times, perform therapist-prescribed exercises, and track the recovery process.

The partnership with SCL Health follows recent collaborations from Luna with Emory Healthcare across Atlanta and Baylor Scott & White Institute for Rehabilitation across Dallas.

To learn more about how Luna is reimagining physical therapy for patients, therapists, clinics, and health systems, visit getluna.com .

About SCL Health

SCL Health is a faith-based, nonprofit healthcare organization dedicated to improving the health of the people and communities we serve, especially those who are poor and vulnerable. Founded by the Sisters of Charity of Leavenworth in 1864, our $2.8 billion health network provides comprehensive, coordinated care through eight hospitals, more than 150 physician clinics, and home health, hospice, mental health and safety-net services primarily in Colorado and Montana. We relentlessly focus on delivering safe, high-quality, effective care to every patient, every time, everywhere. In 2019, SCL Health invested $255 million in community benefit—9 cents of every dollar we earn—to support health improvement in our communities.

About Luna

Luna is the leader in on-demand physical therapy, delivering outpatient physical therapy beyond the four walls of a clinic. For patients, Luna has reimagined the physical therapy experience, matching them with a therapist for in-person care at the time and location of their choosing and ongoing coaching through an easy-to-use app. For physical therapists, Luna enables them to manage their careers with flexibility and autonomy, using a platform that makes scheduling efficient, documentation easy, and billing automatic.

For leading health systems and orthopedic groups, Luna improves revenue for rehabilitation services by dramatically expanding access and reach, improving adherence, reducing costs, and standardizing quality. Luna is the fastest- growing physical therapy provider, with more than 1,000 exceptional therapists providing services in 19 states across the country. For more information, please visit www.getluna.com .

