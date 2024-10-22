Sclera Partners with TD SYNNEX in North America to Expand its Asset Intelligence Platform - Optima

Sclera's AI-powered Asset Intelligence platform, Optima, now available through TD SYNNEX, optimizes asset management by streamlining onboarding, maintenance, and disposal processes, leading to significant cost savings and improved operational efficiency.

CHICAGO, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sclera presents Optima, a provider of a next-generation technology platform for Asset Management, that today announced its partnership with TD SYNNEX, a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem. This collaboration enables TD SYNNEX's expansive network of partners to leverage Optima's innovative platform. The offering is now available for TD SYNNEX partners in North America.

Optima's cloud-based solution streamlines the management of a wide range of assets including IT hardware, OT devices, IoT devices, non-digital assets, and inventory SKUs, throughout their entire lifecycle. From AI-powered asset onboarding and provisioning to real-time asset monitoring and diagnostics, Optima empowers organizations to optimize asset performance, streamline operations, and maximize return on investment.

Through this strategic partnership, TD SYNNEX enables its network of partners to offer Optima's comprehensive asset management solution. With TD SYNNEX, Optima aims to reach new customer segments, accelerate go- to-market efforts and drive revenue growth by leveraging TD SYNNEX's extensive distribution network and marketing initiatives.

"TD SYNNEX is committed to uniting IT solutions that deliver business outcomes today and unlock growth for the future," Scott Young, Senior Vice President of Product Management at TD SYNNEX. "With Sclera added to our vast portfolio of vendor partners, we're able to enrich the breadth and depth of our AI offerings so customers can do great things with technology."

"Our partnership with TD SYNNEX is a strategic step towards realizing Optima's vision of transforming asset management through technology," said Vikram Hegde, CEO of Optima. "Together, we aim to create a smart, digital and AI-driven ecosystem that simplifies operations and drives significant value for our partners and customers."

"By combining our AI-powered platform with TD SYNNEX's extensive reach, we are poised to deliver unprecedented value to organizations across industries. This collaboration will empower businesses to optimize their operations, reduce costs, and achieve sustainable growth through intelligent asset management," says Soma Subramanian, COO of Optima.

About Sclera

Founded in 2018, Sclera is a technology solutions enterprise, specializing in digital transformation of asset management. Leveraging AI technology, Sclera's 200+ global experts propel asset intelligence into the future with next-gen platforms. Driven by leadership with over 25 years of experience in the industry and backed by our patented proprietary technology, we revolutionize operations with seamless integrations, asset management, and ESG-driven optimization. To know more, visit sclera.com, follow us on LinkedIn.

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX is a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem. We're an innovative partner helping more than 150,000 customers in 100+ countries to maximize the value of technology investments, demonstrate business outcomes and unlock growth opportunities. Headquartered in Clearwater, Florida, and Fremont, California, TD SYNNEX's 23,000 co-workers are dedicated to uniting compelling IT products, services and solutions from 2,500+ best-in-class technology vendors. Our edge-to-cloud portfolio is anchored in some of the highest-growth technology segments including AI, cloud, cybersecurity, big data/analytics, IoT, mobility and everything as a service. TD SYNNEX is committed to serving customers and communities, and we believe we can have a positive impact on our people and our planet, intentionally acting as a respected corporate citizen. We aspire to be a diverse and inclusive employer of choice for talent across the IT ecosystem. For more information, visit www.TDSYNNEX.com , follow our newsroom or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

