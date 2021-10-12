Scleroderma Research Foundation, Bob Saget, and Susan Feniger Announce Lineup for Cool Comedy • Hot Cuisine Streaming Live on October 17, 2021

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Scleroderma Research Foundation (SRF)—the country's first and leading nonprofit investor in medical research into scleroderma—announced the lineup for Cool Comedy • Hot Cuisine, live on Sunday, October 17, 2021 at 5 p.m. PDT / 8 p.m. EDT. Bob Saget, an SRF Board Member who lost his sister to scleroderma, hosts the evening alongside fellow board member and Top Chef Master, Susan Feniger. After a successful premiere on YouTube in 2020, the SRF's signature annual event returns to the streaming format. Cool Comedy • Hot Cuisine will feature appearances by Bill Burr, Ben Folds, Nikki Glaser, Whoopi Goldberg, Josh Groban, Regina Hall (an SRF Board member), Ken Jeong, Jimmy Kimmel, Heidi Klum, Loni Love, Joel McHale, Howie Mandel, Ms. Pat, Jeff Ross, John Rzeznik of the Goo Goo Dolls, Jake Tapper, and more to be announced! To register, visit https://srfcure.org/events/cool-comedy-hot-cuisine/.

Viewers from around the world can participate in a virtual gathering of comedy greats and music legends, all of whom are generously donating their time and talents to support SRF's innovative research and help raise funds and awareness for this rare and often deadly autoimmune disease. To further enhance the at-home viewing experience, a preview of the online auction is available now, and select restaurants throughout the U.S. are offering special "Hot Cuisine" take-home meals. The SRF has also launched a Watch Party Toolkit with CCHC-themed Bingo, recipes, and playlist.

"For more than 30 years, the SRF has been uniquely focused on funding research while also raising awareness, so that no one suffering needs to explain what this disease is or does," says Joanne Gold, Executive Director of the Scleroderma Research Foundation. "By raising awareness and increasing the educational resources available, those living with scleroderma will better understand early warning signs and can receive quicker diagnosis and treatment, until one day, research ultimately leads to eradicating this disease."

In 2020, Cool Comedy • Hot Cuisine went virtual for the first time since its inception in 1987. Hosted by Saget, who lost his sister to scleroderma, and Susan Feniger, fellow board member and Top Chef Master, Cool Comedy • Hot Cuisine's live stream aided in reaching new audiences, including people living with scleroderma and medical researchers, while raising more than $1.1M for the SRF.

About Scleroderma Research Foundation (SRF)

The Scleroderma Research Foundation is focused on bringing the best minds in science together to find a cure for scleroderma. The SRF was established in 1987 by patient-turned-activist Sharon Monsky, when research on this potentially life-threatening illness was nearly nonexistent. Sharon lost her battle to the disease in 2002, but her vision lives on today, as the SRF remains committed to funding the most promising research aimed at improved therapies and finding a cure. Through the generosity of donors and support from events like Cool Comedy • Hot Cuisine, the SRF has raised more than $37 million dollars to fund and facilitate research at top universities such as Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, Stanford University, and University of California of San Francisco, so that—one day—no one will suffer from scleroderma.

