SCLogic Announces Partnership with Colossal Contracting

ANNAPOLIS, Md., June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SCLogic, a leading provider of in-building logistics software, announced today their official partnership with Colossal Contracting to provide our innovative in-building logistics platform, Intra Enterprise, to Federal, State, and Local Agencies and their Contractors.

SCLogic | Colossal Contracting | Fueled By Passion. Bound For Success. Colossal Contracting

"This is an exciting opportunity for SCLogic. We have conducted business with federal and state governments for years, but now we establish a permanent foundation with our partnership with Colossal Contracting. Now, we will be able to share our world-class products with any company that requires purchasing on a GSA schedule or must do business with a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB)," stated Philip Kittiver, Federal Territory Manager of SCLogic.

"Colossal is excited about deepening the partnership with SCLogic. Together, we will further position ourselves in supporting our customers' mission in both the Civilian and DoD spaces. With their logistics & workflow software, we will be able to help provide innovative enterprise offerings. This will allow SCLogic and Colossal the ability to provide best-in-class products and solutions to the Federal Government through strategic acquisitions, helping our customers operate efficiently and meet their future growing demands," stated Derrick Nason, Director of Federal Civilian of Colossal.

About Colossal Contracting

Colossal Contracting, LLC is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVSOB) certified through the Veterans Affairs CVE Program. Colossal specializes in Government Contracting to include services such as: IT Integration, Route/Switch, Mobility, Collaboration, Cloud, Data Center, Security, and more. We are proud to be "Built on Military Core Values."

About SCLogic

Founded in 1996, SCLogic is a leading provider of the innovative in-building logistics platform, Intra, that leverages the latest scanning, printing, mobile computing, and wireless technologies. The company has thousands of enterprise, government, and university users around the world. SCLogic is headquartered in Annapolis, MD, with offices in New Jersey, Texas, Florida, Colorado, Illinois, California, and Sweden. For more information about SCLogic, please visit our website - https://www.sclogic.com/

Media Contact

Ashley Cleveland

Vice President, Marketing

Phone: 888.700.7027

[email protected]

SOURCE SCLogic