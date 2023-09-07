SCLogic Announces the Launch of Groundbreaking Version 8--Setting New Standards in Workflow Automation and Internal Logistics

ANNAPOLIS, Md., Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SCLogic, a leading provider of Facility Management and Workflow Automation solutions, is thrilled to announce the highly-anticipated release of Intra Version 8, the latest version of their flagship product. This milestone version not only enhances user experience but also brings a suite of innovative features, designed to streamline operations and increase efficiency for businesses across all industries.

"Version 8 is a game-changer for facility management and intra-enterprise logistics," said Michael Saldi, President & CEO, SCLogic. "It builds upon our decades of expertise to deliver a modern solution that is faster, more robust, and more configurable than ever before. We're extremely proud to offer this revolutionary product to our customers."

Key Features of Version 8:

Enhanced Workflow Automation : Advanced logic to automate even the most complex workflows, from package pick-up requests to asset moves.

: Advanced logic to automate even the most complex workflows, from package pick-up requests to asset moves. Intuitive User Interface : A completely mobile-first, redesigned UI that ensures ease of use without sacrificing sophistication or functionality.

: A completely mobile-first, redesigned UI that ensures ease of use without sacrificing sophistication or functionality. Unified Ecosystem : Effortlessly link all of your current enterprise solutions and external logistics providers through a single, centralized platform.

: Effortlessly link all of your current enterprise solutions and external logistics providers through a single, centralized platform. Robust Security Measures: Equipped with end-to-end data encryption, SSO authentication, and GDPR compliance to ensure maximum data security.

Early Adoption and Industry Feedback

Several Fortune 500 companies, universities, and government agencies have already adopted SCLogic's Version 8. The feedback has been overwhelmingly positive.

"In a landscape where real-time data and workflow automation are becoming critical for facility and internal logistics management, SCLogic's emphasis on enhanced workflow automation and integrations into other enterprise systems in their new Version 8 is very timely. Such features reflect the growing demand for intelligent, adaptive solutions in enterprise settings. Verdantix research shows customers are collecting a greater volume of real-time data and are seeking to automate key processes, so the Version 8 update of SCLogic's product which emphasizes enhanced workflow automation and integrations into other enterprise systems is likely to be well received by the market," said Joy Trinquet, Verdantix Senior Analyst.

About SCLogic

SCLogic's in-building logistics solution ensures that organizations have real-time, precise visibility into any tangible item – from packages and people to printed materials, supplies, equipment, and secure documents – within a building and across a campus. More than 600 organizations worldwide – from government agencies to universities and private-sector companies, including 25% of the Fortune 500 – depend on the company's flagship Intra platform for efficient logistics and auditable compliance throughout an asset's entire lifecycle. Intra is designed for the most challenging work environments, fully supporting cloud and mobile environments, while also providing an off-line mode when a connection is not feasible. Headquartered in Annapolis, Maryland, SCLogic is privately owned. For more information or to schedule a demo, visit SCLogic.com.

